Verstappen leads by almost half a second in Qatar’s 1st practice

Formula 1 visits the Losail International Circuit for the first time in history, which made the first practice start with a lot of activity with Kimi Raikkonen being the first to hit the track followed by many of his colleagues.

Pirelli brought in its three hardest tire compounds for this weekend and all were seen at the start, with hard and medium being the top picks, with only Alpine using soft.

As a good track located in the middle of the desert, the first practice was presented with 42 degrees of temperature in the circuit (28 ° in the environment) and a lot of dust and sand that the pilots were cleaning as the laps and the first minutes of the race went by. the session.

Lap times dropped rapidly at the start until Verstappen established himself in front with a lap of 1m24s998 almost 15 minutes into the activity, a record that would later drop to 1m24s855 in the middle of a stint on hard tires.

At that point, Red Bull Racing was followed by Lando Norris, at 0s360, and by the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton, while Sergio Pérez was in tenth place, 1s344 behind his garage partner.

After the first half hour the soft tires became the main option and Yuki Tsunoda took the opportunity to have his moment by setting the fastest lap so far with 1m24s648, which seconds later was improved by Bottas with 1m24s194.

Hamilton, meanwhile, spun in 1m24s509 on his first fastest lap on softs to place second, although he was later relegated to third place when his championship rival Verstappen set a time of 1m23s723 to take first place by 0s471 over Bottas. .

Pérez was the penultimate to ride the softs – just ahead of Pierre Gasly – 20 minutes from the checkered flag and his first fastest lap left him just tenth with 1m25s500, although he later improved to 1m24s915 to advance to fifth place, 1s192 behind. the Verstappen brand.

In his second outing on the softs, Hamilton set the record in the second sector but then took his foot off the gas in the last set so his time did not improve. Later, in another outing ten minutes to go, Mercedes called the Briton to the pits, indicating that he had a problem in the car.

When he returned, the mechanics could be seen working on his front wing but he had no problem getting out on the track again in the final moments to show that everything was in working order.

Four minutes before the end of practice Gasly was jumping from fifth to second with a lap of 1m24s160, being 0s437 slower than Verstappen, while shortly after the session Mick Schumacher went off the track at Turn 7, traveling a long way down the lane. gravel before being able to return to the circuit.

Finally the checkered flag arrived with Verstappen at the top thanks to his lap of 1m23s723, followed by Gasly, Bottas, Hamilton and Tsunoda, confirming the good performance of AlphaTauri in this beginning of the activity in Losail.

The Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc occupied the sixth and seventh position, ahead of “Checo” Pérez, while Esteban Ocon and Lando Norris, who spent a few minutes in the pits after a problem in his McLaren for going wide on the curb of the penultimate corner, they completed the top ten places.

Friday’s Formula 1 activity at Losail will continue with the second practice session. Enter here to know the weekend hours in Latin America.

Session results:

Gallery: Photos from FP1 for the Qatar Grand Prix

Click on the arrows to scroll through the images