Unforgettable Rachel McAdams Movies

He was born on November 17, 1978 in Ontario, Canada. She is the daughter of Lance McAdams, a road worker, and Sandy McAdams, a nurse.

As a child, she studied acting and performed plays at the Original Kids Theater Company in Ontario. He graduated with honors from York University, Toronto.

His first participation was in the television series “Shotgun Lovedolls” (2001). He then made his film debut as the lead in “My name is Tamino” (2002), a comedy co-produced between Italy and Canada directed by Paolo Virzi.

In 2002, he was part of the cast of “This body is not mine”, a comedy in which he exchanged identity with Rob Schneider directed by Tom Brady.

Then in 2004, she rose to fame with the role of Regina George, the “queen bee,” in “Means Girls” where she worked alongside Lindsay Lohan. He followed up with “Noah’s Diary,” a romantic drama based on the Nicholas Sparks novel directed by Nick Cassavetes with the male lead as Ryan Gosling.

In “The Marriage Game” (2007) she played Kay Nesbitt, a young woman who conquers Pierce Brosnan and Chris Cooper.

In the thriller “La Sombra Del Poder” (2009), he accompanied his fellow journalist Russell Crowe in the investigation of the murder of a politician’s mistress.

In “Sherlock Holmes” she played Irene Adler alongside Robert Downey Jr., as Holmes, and Jude Law, as Watson.

In 2010, she played a television producer alongside Harrison Ford on “Morning Glory.”

In “Spotlight” he participated as a journalist for the Boston Globe, a drama about pedophilia among the priesthood of the city of Boston. In the boxing film “Redemption” she became the wife of Jake Gyllenhaal.

One of his last great performances was in the movie “Disobedience” directed by Oscar winner Sebastián Lelio. The film is based on the novel by Naomi Alderman. The cast of the lesbian and religious drama is completed by Rachel McAdams and Alessandro Nivola.

And this is how he has played a variety of characters in different famous Hollywood films.

