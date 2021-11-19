Ukraine will participate for the first time in the NATO naval exercise Dynamic Move in 2022

KIEV (Sputnik) – Ukraine will take part in NATO Dynamic Move 2022 naval exercises for the first time, the press service of the Ukrainian Navy reported.

“It will be the first time that Ukraine has participated in the NATO Dynamic Move 2022 naval exercises,” says the statement posted on Facebook.

It is specified that in the Ukrainian city of Odessa a concept planning conference was held for these maneuvers.

During the online meeting the participants discussed in advance the date and place of the exercises, the preparatory objectives, the list of countries to be invited to participate, as well as the scenario project and the management system of the forces involved. .

According to the press service, it is planned that Dynamic move take place between January 31 and February 8 in the city of Ostend in Belgium.

“However, everything will depend on the epidemiological situation, since these maneuvers were to be held last year, but could not be due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the commanding officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Artiom Matvienko, quoted by the press office.

The purpose of the exercises, the military man explained, will consist of “practicing the actions of the multinational headquarters for the management of NATO’s naval anti-mine action forces, as well as enhancing the capabilities of the command personnel of the international special group to carry out carry out demining operations “.

Representatives from the member countries of the Atlantic Alliance, as well as Morocco, are also expected to attend Dynamic Move 2022 as observers.