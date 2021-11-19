Types of doctors with high demand today

As part of its annual review of physician recruitment and benefits packages, Merritt Hawkins reviewed more than 3,000 physician-recruiter and employer-recruiter interactions. Pointing out the types of doctors in high demand.

Merritt Hawkins says the top 5 in-demand and most in-demand healthcare workers are:

The review has some limitations. For example, the report covers physician-recruiter and employer-recruiter interactions between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020, and touches only the beginning of the pandemic. That suggests that in any case, their projections may change, since the pandemic has continued to occur.

Merritt Hawkins says the 5 most in-demand healthcare workers are:

Family Medicine (includes FP / OB) Nurse practitioner Psychiatry Radiology Internal Medicine

The family doctor was the most requested specialty for the fourteenth consecutive year

This year’s report indicates that the family doctor was the most requested specialty for the fourteenth consecutive year. Which highlights the demand for primary care. They add that the change to telehealth, driven by COVID-19. It will likely affect compensation structures for primary care physicians.

“Due to their continuing key role as care coordinators, prevention advocates, and continuity of care providers. Primary care physicians will play a critical role in the post-COVID-19 healthcare system and the market for their services, in the long term, will be strong, ”the report reads.

In the months and years to come, primary care providers will be essential care coordinators. As well as advocates for prevention and sources of testing and vaccination.

Greater demand for specialists

On the other hand, Merritt Hawkins reports that 78% of their search engagements were to specialists. You have to compare that with 67% 5 years ago. Driving demand are some pre-COVID-19 trends, including an aging population in need of care for organs, skeletal system and mental health.

However, the pandemic increases the demand for specialists, the report says.

“Demand for physicians at the forefront of virus care, including ER physicians, pulmonologists / critical care physicians, and infectious disease specialists, is projected to increase as a result of COVID-19,” the report reads.

Merritt Hawkins anticipates that the healthcare system will also need more hospitalists, specialists in infectious diseases. As well as emergency medicine doctors and specialists in pulmonary / critical care, and pointed out that “they will be necessary to maintain the health of the population in case COVID-19 cases persist and prepare for the next pandemic or health emergency. public “.

ABSTRACT

Top 5, according to Merritt Hawkins report: Family Medicine (includes FP / OB), Nurse Practitioner, Psychiatry, Radiology, Internal Medicine Over the past year, 78% of Merritt Hawkins physician searches were for specialists. There was a shortage of infectious disease specialists before the pandemic. COVID-19 highlights the need for more identification specialists. There were not enough psychiatrists to meet the mental health demands before the pandemic. As the extent of mental health damage from the pandemic emerges, we will likely need more psychiatrists to address it. NPs and PAs are taking on more and more roles previously held by primary care providers and, for the first time, ranked second on Merritt Hawkins’ list.

Related Notes:

Five strategies for a more vital medical practice

GRAPH: These are the states with the worst health services

Regional Hospital Lic. Adolfo López Mateos; certified by the General Health Council