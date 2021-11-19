Trilateral Summit. Warn of public health epidemic of gun violence

Washington DC.- The governments of Mexico, United States and Canada warned that North America is going through a public health epidemic for gun violence.

Therefore, they agreed, it is necessary attend to the phenomenon collectively.

According to the Joint Declaration of the IX North American Leaders Summit dubbed “Rebuilding Better Together,” the three nations warn that the weapon epidemics is due in part to the diversion of firearms to illegal markets.

“We are experiencing a public health epidemic of armed violence. For example, hundreds of thousands of firearms cross into Mexico annually, empowering transnational criminal organizations and generating irreversible damage to society.”

They noted that to address these issues and protect communities from harms arising from the global illicit drug and firearms environment facing North America, “we must have a collective and coordinated approach.”

The document notes that the Covid-19 pandemic, the opioid crisis worsened and overdose deaths in North America reached record highs with 100,000 overdose deaths in a 12-month period in the United States.

While in Canada there were almost 7 thousand deaths from apparent opioid toxicity between April 2020 and March 2021.

