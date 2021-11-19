Top 20 Amazon Prime Christmas Movies

.
Maybe if you have Amazon Prime, for you Christmas is not a time of shopping in crowded malls, queues at checkouts and trips between stores to find that much sought after product. You will be, we imagine, one of those who sits from Black Friday on in front of his computer, goes to Amazon and starts looking for the best of everything he finds. For you, as for many, Santa Claus calls the intercom, tells you he has a package and visits you week yes, week too, and always knocks on the door when you’re in the bathroom even though you’ve been waiting all morning.
Our Christmases have changed, they change and they will change, but that does not mean that we have to put aside all the traditions that usually accompany the festival of consumerism (and something religious, I think I remember) and that is, if you are Prime not to stop By ordering packages without shipping costs, you will also have Amazon Prime Video. That means that you have a good catalog of movies and series with which to fill the dead hours of the Christmas holidays, the New Year’s hangover or the eternal Christmas Eve digestion that, lengthened by the Christmas day binge, lasts until the 28th. , Day of the Innocents.
At Christmas we do not stop, but if we have some free time we spend it on watching movies and since we do not have enough with work dinners, family dinners, decorating the house or walking through an illuminated city, if at Christmas a movie is seen , that movie has to be Christmas. That’s how we are, what are we going to do? But so you don’t get lost diving into the ever-deep and ever-changing catalog of the Lord of the Packages, we’ve had a good time diving for you on Prime Video to find the 20 best Christmas movies you can grab this holiday season. As we have done with HBO or Disney +, and as we collect in our list of the 50 best Christmas movies of all time, the important thing is that there is variety and something for all tastes. You know, from TV movies that are real guilty pleasures to supreme classics of the seventh art like the Swedish one Fanny and Alexander.
Advertising – Keep reading below
1
Kill santa
If we have something to say about this film, it is that it is unique. He presents a realistic vision of Santa Claus as a grumpy old man who has a hard time making ends meet given his “generosity.” The problem comes when a mean and repellent boy hires a hit man to locate him and kill him after having left him coal.
2
The bishop’s wife
The bishop played by David Niven is fed up with Christmas, and seems to be fed up with his wife. Luckily an angel is coming in the form, logically, Cary Grant to re-appreciate both things.
3
Love Actually
Classic among the Christmas classics, these stories crossed by the sea of English, romantic and funny form the true essential of each year.
4
The Grinch
Jim Carrey stepped into the shoes of this ogre who wants to end Christmas and ends up giving himself up to it. Carrey is so good he could have done it even without makeup.
5
Fanny and Alexander
Immortal classic and last Oscar by Ingmar Bergman that has both a feature film montage and a four-part series. In any of its forms, it tells the story of how a family unravels and remakes itself between Christmas.
6
Christmas story
Another classic that you have to see at least once in your life. The 1951 British adaptation remains the one that best captures the spirit of the Charles Dickens novel.
7
The man who invented Christmas
If you already know ‘A Christmas Carol’, you may be interested in discovering how and why a Dickens drowned in debt and surrounded by recent failures wrote it. Well this is the story of the man whose work would mark Christmas more than a certain fat man from Coca-Cola,
8
Last christmas
Seeing Emilia Clarke is always a yes, but if on top of that we want a silly romantic Christmas comedy, then better than better.
9
The Rose Seller
Here we take a radical turn, and it is that in this list there has to be everything. Victor Gaviria’s film is one of the most acclaimed in the history of Colombia and reached the Cannes Film Festival in 1998. It is a social drama with drugs included and actors taken off the streets who ended very badly in life, but it does not stop adapt the story about the street vendor from Hans Christian Andersen’s novel.
10
The Great Riot (Bad Mothers 2)
Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn returned after the success of the first installment to re-irresponsibly free themselves from their supposed maternal obligations, and this time in the middle of Christmas.
eleven
Bloody Christmas (Black Christmas)
The translation of the title into Castilian makes it lose part of the double meaning that this racial and feminist revision of the classic Christmas terror of 1974 of the same title has. Quite a slasher around a college sisterhood celebrating one last party before Christmas.
12
The Holiday
Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Jack Black are the four main stars of this romantic drama between Christmas and New Years, which mixes stories and protagonists with charming result. Certainly one of the few Christmas rom-coms with true Hollywood flair.
13
Home for Christmas
Catherine Bell is a mythical Christmas TV movie and here she plays a single woman who falls in love with a soldier during the holidays. The problem is that his father was also a soldier and died on duty, so his mother will not be happy with the union.
14
Santa’s Apprentice and the Magic Snowflake
French animation film ideal for those who have already devoured all the Disney or Dreamworks classics. It tells the story of a boy who inherits the responsibility of being the new Santa Claus at the age of just 7 years.
fifteen
And on Christmas Eve the nativity scene was put together
We at Esquire are huge fans of Bud Spencer and Terence Hill’s gunshots and shots, and this movie (directed by Hill himself) is no exception. Here, the search for a bounty hunter will be just the bait to reunite the family at Christmas.
16
Christmas can wait
Stars like Shirley McClaine or Kristin Davis (Sex in New York) participated in this telefilm about a girl who dies after a slip and has a week to carry out her mission, to restore hope to a man (and not as you imagine, bandits).
17
A shoe addict’s Christmas
This time we are facing another person who hates Christmas, only that he is a consumerist to the point of raging. The problem arises when she is locked up on Christmas Eve in a shopping center and her guardian angel is presented to her to show her, you guessed it, her ghosts of Christmases past, present and future.
18
Christmas just around the corner
We continue with those types of films that we would never recommend but that at Christmas we swallow three in a row without blinking. Claire is an investor from New York who comes to spend Christmas in Vermont. The problem is that when all the parties arrived they have been canceled after a strong flood. Of course, she falls in love and discovers her love for a job more Christmas than “investing.”
19
A Christmas to remember
If you haven’t heard from Mira Sorvino for a long time, you may know that she is also still in this thanks to the Christmas telefilms. Here she plays a television star who suffers an accident in a distant snowy town and, in an amnesic state, is cared for by a kind man and … Well, you know.
twenty
10 hours for Christmas
If you are tired of experiencing Spanish Christmases and watching American Christmases, you may be interested in this Brazilian family comedy about a group of children trying to reunite their divorced parents for Christmas, with 10 hours to spare.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertising – Keep reading below