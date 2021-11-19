Top 20 Amazon Prime Christmas Movies

Maybe if you have Amazon Prime, for you Christmas is not a time of shopping in crowded malls, queues at checkouts and trips between stores to find that much sought after product. You will be, we imagine, one of those who sits from Black Friday on in front of his computer, goes to Amazon and starts looking for the best of everything he finds. For you, as for many, Santa Claus calls the intercom, tells you he has a package and visits you week yes, week too, and always knocks on the door when you’re in the bathroom even though you’ve been waiting all morning.

Our Christmases have changed, they change and they will change, but that does not mean that we have to put aside all the traditions that usually accompany the festival of consumerism (and something religious, I think I remember) and that is, if you are Prime not to stop By ordering packages without shipping costs, you will also have Amazon Prime Video. That means that you have a good catalog of movies and series with which to fill the dead hours of the Christmas holidays, the New Year’s hangover or the eternal Christmas Eve digestion that, lengthened by the Christmas day binge, lasts until the 28th. , Day of the Innocents.

At Christmas we do not stop, but if we have some free time we spend it on watching movies and since we do not have enough with work dinners, family dinners, decorating the house or walking through an illuminated city, if at Christmas a movie is seen , that movie has to be Christmas. That’s how we are, what are we going to do? But so you don’t get lost diving into the ever-deep and ever-changing catalog of the Lord of the Packages, we’ve had a good time diving for you on Prime Video to find the 20 best Christmas movies you can grab this holiday season. As we have done with HBO or Disney +, and as we collect in our list of the 50 best Christmas movies of all time, the important thing is that there is variety and something for all tastes. You know, from TV movies that are real guilty pleasures to supreme classics of the seventh art like the Swedish one Fanny and Alexander.