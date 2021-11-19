Tom Hanks explains why he’s never acted in an MCU movie

For more than a decade, Marvel Studios has managed to recruit highly regarded filmmakers and talents with little (or no) experience in the superhero genre or the great Hollywood franchises. Recent cases include filmmaker Chloé Zhao (Eternals) and veteran actor Tony Leung (Shang-chi). However, to date the MCU still does not request the presence of one of the most recognized, acclaimed and loved actors of today, which is Tom Hanks.

In recent days, Hanks chatted with colleagues Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett on the podcast. SmartLess. When talking about his career, it became inevitable that someone raised the question why he has not appeared in any Marvel Studios film. Ultimately, the actor’s notoriety and the prevailing popularity of superheroes seem like a winning combination. However, there is a very simple reason why the interpreter of Forrest Gump it is not yet part of the ranks of the House of Ideas.

Here is the problem. In the first place, they have never called me once. No no never«, Confessed the two-time Oscar winner (via MovieWeb). “And I think if one of these days they did it, they’d say, ‘Is there any way you would consider playing a secretary of defense?’ You know, a guy who comes in and says, ‘Please help us Ultraman, we won’t survive!’ I would be one of those guys.

It would not be unreasonable for Kevin Feige to propose to Tom Hanks to play a mere official or authority of the MCU without too much screen time. This has been the situation for celebrity laureates like Glenn Close (Guardians of the Galaxy), Robert Redford (Captain America and the Winter Soldier) and William Hurt (Black widow). On the other hand, perhaps there is a suitable character for Hanks that allows him to shine alongside Michael Douglas in the saga Ant-Man. But before theorizing about it, better wait for Marvel Studios to contact you by phone.

At the end of December 2020, the 60-year-old histrion stated during an interview with Collider (via) that there are MCU movies that seem “great” to him. Back then, he spoke of the multi-million dollar franchises as the hope that exhibitors would have for the public to return to theaters, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he also regretted – for that very reason – that movies that say “cool stuff” would have less chance of reaching the big screen. Hanks put his western in that sack World News, which had a brief run in theaters before landing on digital platforms.

«World News It could be the last adult movie about people saying cool things to be shown on a big screen somewhere, ”said the celebrity. “Because after this, to ensure that people reappear [en los cines], we will have the Marvel Universe and all kinds of franchise movies. And some of those movies are great. You want to see them bigger because doing it at home, from your sofa, could detract from them in some way in their visual impact. “

We saw Tom Hanks recently in the sci-fi movie Finch, which is featured in the Apple TV Plus catalog.