Tom Hanks and his 10 best movies

Reason: Incredible as it may seem, this comedy turns out to be the actor’s highest rated work according to critics, according to his 97% on Rotten tomatoes. It was his first Oscar nomination and it was the beginning of a great relationship between the actor and the Hollywood Academy.

6. Apollo 13 (1995)

Director: Ron Howard.

Reason: The failed expedition of 1970 that put the lives of the entire group of astronauts on board the spacecraft at risk was successfully brought to the big screen by the hand of Howard. The movie got 9 Oscar nominations, but he barely managed to take two. And although the work of Tom Hanks is truly remarkable, who ended up taking the palms and the nominations was Ed harris, with a paper that doesn’t even go on the ship.

You can see it in: Netflix, HBO Max and Apple TV.

7. Road to Perdition (2002)

Director: Sam Mendes.

Reason: One of the underrated films of its time and, perhaps, one of the least remembered performances of Hanks. Tom makes a perfect dumbbell with the big Paul newman in this story about a family of gangsters that is nothing more than a great story about fatherhood. For many, it is one of the best films of the first decade of the 21st century, and with good reason they say so.

8. Unexpected Miracles (1999)

Director: Frank Darabont.

Reason: An endearing story, based on a book by Stephen King, whose main sin is perhaps its more than three hours in length. And although the work of Tom Hanks It is worthy of admiration, who stole the whole show was the disappeared today Michael Clarke Duncan.

You can see it in: Claro Video and Apple TV.

9. Captain Phillips (2013)

Director: Paul Greengrass.

Reason: Based on the history of Captain Richard Phillips, whose vessel was hijacked in 2009 by Somali pirates, this film work by Greengrass it’s a thriller in every sense of the word. Although all the applause was taken away Barkhad Abdi, done by Hanks it is worthy of being placed in this listing.

You can see it in: Netflix, Claro Video and Paramount +.

10. An Extraordinary Friend (2019)

Director: Marielle Heller.

Reason: Getting under the presenter’s skin (and sweater) Fred rogers, it was worth Tom Hanks his most recent nomination for Oscar.

You can see it in: HBO Max.