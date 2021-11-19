Tom Cruise’s most dangerous scene

Mission Impossible 7, the newest film in the Tom Cruise starring saga, includes “by far the most dangerous stunt we’ve ever done,” according to screenwriter / director Christopher McQuarrie.

During the CinemaCon held in Las Vegas, the public saw the first images of Cruise’s acrobatics for the next installment of the franchise Mission Impossible, and the public reaction has been very strong, as reported Entertainment Weekly .

In the stunt, Cruise rides a motorcycle from a large ramp high on a cliff, jumps off the bike, and parachutes to the ground. The team told CinemaCon that the stunt involved 500 hours of skydiving training, 13,000 motorcycle jumps and months of building the ramp in Norway.

McQuarrie told the crowd: “The only thing that scares me the most is what we have planned for MI8“.

A stunt coordinator said: “Tom Cruise has gone off a cliff six times today with a motorcycle!”

Several months ago, Cruise spoke about this stunt and testified to Empire Magazine : “If the wind was too strong, it would take me off the ramp. The helicopter to film the stunt was a problem, because I didn’t want to be going down the ramp at full speed and being hit by a stone. Or if it came out strangely, We didn’t know what was going to happen to the bike. I had about six seconds once I got off the ramp to pull the parachute and I didn’t want to get tangled up with the bike. If I did, that wasn’t going to end well. “

Photographs from the filming set show Cruise in the role of Ethan Hunt performing a series of stunts that defy the laws of gravity for the new film. One of them happens on the roof of a moving train.

Despite these thrilling stunts, the film has faced a number of challenges on set during the pandemic. In June, it had to discontinue production after at least one of the cast and crew members tested positive for Covid-19. Filming was interrupted in the UK for 14 days.

Paramount Pictures said in a statement: “We are following all security protocols and will continue to monitor the situation.”

Previously, Cruise was caught reprimanding two crew members on set for violating coronavirus restrictions. Later he defended his position, saying that “there was a lot at stake at that time” and that after his anger the filming “did not stop again.”

