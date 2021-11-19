Tom Cruise appears by surprise in Barcelona and puts the public on their feet

In secret and on a flight from London, the actor surprised with his presence in Barcelona. But this time it was not to shoot scenes for a movie. Tom cruise wanted to support in person CineEurope, the most important convention of European film exhibitors.

Thus, Tom Cruise has been the only Hollywood star to have appeared live and direct on stage this week, adding poise to an event that in the years before the pandemic was filled with familiar faces from the big screen. The actor attended the Paramount presentation of his two upcoming and long-awaited films: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘Mission Impossible 7’.

Tom Cruise, in the sequel to ‘Top Gun’. (Paramount)

Precisely the latter is finishing filming in the British capital, but in his fleeting getaway to Spain assured the assembled European exhibitors that “I wanted to come personally to thank you all. We have had a great relationship throughout the forty years of my career. ”

The interpreter went on to say that when making movies “I always think of all of you” and “sharing our work in theaters”. He further noted that both he and the ‘Mission Impossible’ saga team always try to reach the highest level, but that it is “about the story and not just the stunts. We always try to figure out how to communicate with the widest possible audience.”

Before presenting the first 13 minutes of the sequel to ‘Top Gun’, Cruise said that they had been asking him “for decades” to resume his role ace of aviation Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell and that finally “the time had come”.

The surprising Cruise’s appearance was especially appropriate, since it was precisely in Barcelona that two years ago the CineEurope audience was the first to see the first pictures of Maverick in a short two minute teaser.

“I love making movies, it’s my passion”, concluded Cruise saying from the stage, stating that “every day we want to be the best possible. We are here with you and for you and we will never stop“, he sentenced while the public received his words standing. ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ will be released in May next year and the release of ‘Mission Impossible 7’ is scheduled for the end of September.

Elon Musk will soon collaborate with Tom Cruise. (Getty)

A few hours before his appearance in Barcelona, ​​Cruise saw how Russia was anticipating its plans to shoot in space in collaboration with NASA and the SpaceX company, from Elon musk.

The European country thus added another milestone to its history of space successes by send a recording team to the cosmos to film the first fiction feature film aboard the International Space Station (ISS), thus anticipating the hollywood project.