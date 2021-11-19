Tigres does not rule out signings of Bruno Valdez or Matheus Doria

Antonio Sancho, sports director of Tigres, pointed out that they are interesting players, but they focus on the 2021 Apertura League

The sports director of Tigres, Antonio Sancho, did not rule out the possibility that Bruno Valdez, an element of América, or Matheus Doria, from Santos, they can come to the team as reinforcements for the next tournament, but he made it clear for now that they are focused on the league of the 2021 Apertura Tournament.

“The issue of the center is not new, with the past tournament with what happened with Francisco Meza (who was injured) is always an issue, we decided in the end not to do it because we don’t want to rush; Those two you mention are interesting players (Valdez and Doria), but we are always seeing players “.

Matheus Doria Imago7

“We know them because they are here in the league, but we are focused on what is coming; We are always looking for players, the center-back is not an issue right now like the left-back, we have not changed in many things. We have a good team, we are complete and whatever comes to reinforce it will be welcome ”, he declared before reports that emerged in this regard.

Antonio Sancho also spoke about Jesús Dueñas and Francisco Meza, who ended their contract with Tigres in December and said that they are in talks with both, but that in due course they will inform about the future. With Guido Pizarro They also started talks, because their agreement ends in the first semester of the following year.

The sports director of the felines said that for now they are focused on the Liguilla and that he sees Tigres strong to aspire to the title, so they hope to have a good performance to reach the goal.

After the threats towards Luis “Chaka” Rodríguez through social networks after his participation with El Tri, the manager made it clear that the club has already taken measures, although he did not delve into it.

“They are reprehensible facts, all cases of harassment are not right in any sense, we are supporting Chaka, in the rest I cannot speak, they are internal issues with him and his family and if we have done things,” he concluded.