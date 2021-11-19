Tick ​​Tick Boom, the Netflix musical about the tragic life of the creator of Rent that will make Andrew Garfield forget about Spiderman and win an Oscar

Everyone has had (and has) an existential micro-crisis when it comes time to change the digit when it comes to birthday. Leaving your 20s, 30s, 40s is a vital step that, on many occasions, is marked by everything that celebrities, your parents, or your friends have done before you grow old. It happened to Jonathan Larson too. “In 8 days I will stop being young forever,” he says gravely. A stance typical of someone who faces life dramatically, but also someone who

has a week ahead of him that will basically determine the rest of his existence. Or at least that’s what Larson believed.

Lovers of the musical genre know well who Larson was and what his achievements were. Fortunately for those of us who did not know ‘Tick Tick Boom’ starts solving this cultural gap in a few minutes. The playwright born in a small town in New York

was the creator of one of the longest running Broadway musicals, ‘Rent’. For many, the libretto that transformed the way of posing this type of works, the musical genres that could be introduced in them and the topics they could talk about. But before he filled his notebooks with songs that spoke of the concerns of youth in the 90s, homosexual love, AIDS and broken dreams, Larson composed his second musical ‘Tick Tick Boom’.

“Everything you are going to see is true except for the parts that Jon invented,” says a voice-over before giving way to the recreation of the musical that gives the film its title and which Larson called “a rock monologue.” And the footage from the Netflix production directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda (‘Hamilton’) combines this particular show with fragments of the creator’s life that were part of the script. An autobiographical creation but

essential to know the difficulties faced by young people who come to the city of skyscrapers to fulfill their artistic dreamWhich perhaps came from your pencils because your manager told you to “write about what you know.”

‘Tick Tick Boom’ recounts that week before Larson turned 30, when he finally had

the opportunity to show the world the play he had been working on for 8 years, ‘Superbia’. And in addition to having to end it with a song that conquered the public, he had to deal with his sentimental problems, with his roommate’s departure to a neighborhood, and a better life and his insecurities. Because the problem of the digit change could not come alone.

Fortunately

To interpret this carousel of emotions, duly seasoned with musical numbers, the film that comes to Netflix today features Andrew Garfield. That Californian actor of British descent who puts himself in the shoes of Spiderman who shares a cast with the titaness of the interpretation as Meryl Streep and Robert Redford (‘Lions for lambs’), remains at the gates of the coveted recognitions of the industry with ‘The social network’ or goes to war with Scorsese (‘Silence’).

In ‘Tick Tick Boom’ Garfield performs

one of the best performances of his career, making Larson a dedicated and passionate man that the viewer can love, because those who pursue their dreams deserve all the love in the world, and hate, because you can’t do it leaving everyone aside. And like Larson, watching the feature film it seems that the American actor has not lived one sequence with less intensity than another. Something that has not gone unnoticed by the critics, who already see him as one of the safe nominees in the next awards ceremonies. Cumberbatch may make it difficult for him to win the Oscar with ‘The Power of the Dog’, but the Golden Globe in the comedy or musical category is more than assured.

Along with Garfield, Miranda has had countless familiar faces in his first film as a director. Judith Light (‘Transparent’), MJ Rodríguez (‘Pose’) and Vanessa Hudgens (‘Spring Breakers’) are responsible for bringing to life some of the most important women in Larson’s life. Bradley Withford, meanwhile, plays Stephen Sondheim,

his mentor and great person in charge of ensuring that the composer did not lose hope of succeeding on Broadway one day.

‘Tick Tick Boom’ is a bittersweet and moving story, which oscillates between the brilliance of the original creator, the hackneyed vital frustration that many artists experience and we have seen so many times on screen and the difficulties of life in New York in the 90s. And despite its two hours of footage, the viewer may want to

learn more about a man who transformed what he loved but fate did not allow him to enjoy it. Once the frustration is forgotten, and the anguish overcome, all that remains is the satisfaction of having met Larson through such an exciting audiovisual experience, probably in the best possible tribute.