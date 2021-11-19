Thor’s new physique sparks a lot of debate for this reason

Just a few days ago the cinematographic universe of Marvel became a trend after the announcement of the next release of the new film by Tom Holland, who plays Spiderman and will do so again in ‘Spiderman: No way home’. However, this time the iconic superheroes have returned to be on everyone’s lips, especially Chris Hemsworth.

The Australian actor gives life to Thor in the popular film saga, standing out for his spectacular physique with each film that sees the light. An issue that has been quite questioned lately because it has been discovered that apparently The MCU created an image of the superhero that is far from his actual physical appearance, that is, the one described in Norse mythology.

A subject where they have singled out Jack Kirby as the first “culprit”, legendary screenwriter and cartoonist who reinvented it for the cartoons of La Casa de las Ideas. Conversely, the video game ‘God of War: Ragnarok’ has been faithful to what is written about the god of thunder. A data that was revealed at the expected event of ‘PlayStation Showcase 2021’, which took place on September 9 and where the appearance of his Thor was revealed.

Also, the director of the next installment of ‘God of War’, Eric Williams, warned fans that they were surely going to be in for a surprise. “The creators’ version of Thor is visually very different from the handsome Australian you might know”he said making a clear reference to Chris Hemsworth. Moment that started the controversy, becoming Trending Topic number 1 on Twitter worldwide.

Among the most loyal fans of Marvel there were users who remembered the physical state of Odin’s son in the movie ‘The Avengers: Endgame’. A feature film where Chris Hemsworth surprised everyone by carrying more kilos than we were used to. Without a doubt, a subject that is leaving all kinds of opinions and theories.