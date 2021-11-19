This was the “almost total” lunar eclipse in November, the longest in centuries | Society

North America and much of South America have begun to admire a “near total” lunar eclipse on the night of Thursday through Friday, the longest of its kind since 1440. The peak of the eclipse will be at 10.03, time in peninsular Spain, at which time the visible surface of the Moon will darken 99.1%. It will also be visible later from parts of Northeast Asia, Polynesia and eastern Australia, but not from Europe or Africa, as reported by the US space agency NASA on its website dedicated to Earth’s satellite.

The phenomenon coincides with the full moon and began at 7.02 (time in mainland Spain). The satellite will be so close to the Sun in the sky that it will pass through the southern part of Earth’s shadow for a near-total lunar eclipse. With a duration of just over six hours, its passage through the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow will last for 3 hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds, according to Space.com.

The arc of the shadow of the round Earth will extend through the Moon until the peak of the eclipse, at 10:02, time in peninsular Spain, when more than 97% of the Moon will be in full shadow and only a small strip of the Left side of the Moon will shine in Earth’s partial shadow, NASA reports. After the peak of the eclipse, the full shadow of the Earth will gradually move from the Moon to the lower right, emerging completely from the full shadow at 11:47. After this, the brightness of the Moon as it leaves the partial shadow of the Earth will be difficult to notice, especially since the morning twilight will begin. The Moon will emerge completely from the partial shadow of the Earth at 13:03 (time in peninsular Spain).