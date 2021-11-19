This new medicine could protect the population at risk against covid

LONDON.- A treatment experimental formed by the combination of antibodies AZD7442, developed by AstraZeneca, reduced the risk of developing symptomatic covid-19 83% in “high risk” people, they revealed this Thursday.

According AstraZeneca, about 2% of the global population is considered to be at “risk of providing an inadequate response to vaccine of the covid-19“Such as cancer patients treated with chemotherapy, dialysis patients or others taking medications after a transplant, for example.

In an online conference hosted by Pascal Soriot, the CEO of the pharmaceutical company, several experts threw data extracted from the last essays made with two antibodies human monoclonals that are currently being investigated as treatment of the disease.

Two essays phase III clinical trials on prevention and treatment of the covid-19 showed “robust efficacy” when delivering a one-time intramuscular dose of the combination of antibody long-term LAB, AsraZeneca said in a statement.

Another separate trial showed a parallel 88% reduction in the risk of contracting covid-19 serious or dying, three days after receiving the treatment.

In the virtual meeting, Hugh montgomery, Professor of Medicine An intern at University College London and principal investigator in the tests, he was “very excited” about the results that “show that this treatment based antibodies it works well and its impact is sustained during the six months of the analysis. “

“The good news is that it also prevents you from (getting) the disease serious or death, “he added.

THE DETAILS

In the analysis, 903 adult patients were followed for a period of half a year, in which the research team detected that a dose of 300 milligrams of AZD7442 reduced by 83% the risk of developing symptomatic covid-19 in front of treatment with placebo.

The experts did not detect cases of covid-19 serious or death related to virus in patients treated with AZD7442 during a primary analysis or during the most recent six-month analysis.

In those who suffered covid-19 mild to moderate, a 600-milligram dose of AZD7442 reduced the risk of developing severe symptoms or death by 88% compared to placebo patients who had been symptomatic within three days of receiving treatment.

The experts also found that the AZD7442 “It was generally well tolerated.”

Montgomery noted that the results of this combination of antibodies “They will provide the most vulnerable patients with the protection they urgently need to get their lives back.”

In clinical trials, he said, “six months of protection – despite the delta variant – were seen among the highest-risk patients who may not respond adequately to the vaccine“.

For its part, Mene Pangalos, vice president of AstraZeneca, highlighted that the AZD7442 it’s the only one antibody long-acting program that demonstrates “the benefits of both pre-exposure prophylaxis and treatment of the covid-19 with a single dose. “

With these results it will be possible to make “a significant difference in the prevention and treatment of the covid-19“.

ACV