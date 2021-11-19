This is how you can win a video call with Kendall Jenner thanks to her tequila

Kendall jenner She didn’t let the controversy over launching her own brand of tequila stop her. On this occasion, the socialite invites its followers in Instagram to participate in a special contest for a chance to meet her.

“Tag who will you share 818 with this Christmas season for a chance to win a ticket to a virtual magic show with Kendall and her friends,” he says on the official account of Instagram of tequila.

Through the official page of 818, the star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians revealed the rules to win a virtual date with her, which we share with you in The Truth News in detail below.

How to meet Kendall Jenner with Drink 818?

At the beginning of the year, Kendall Jenner received strong criticism for promoting her tequila brand, but all of that has been left behind and now offers an opportunity to meet her and some friends.

To participate you must enter the Instagram of @ drink818 and tag a friend with a “magical Christmas memory” or enter their email (with their personal data in the potential customers form) at drink818.com/email.

The contest will be open from November 15 to December 7 sharp at 11:59 pm only for legal residents of USA (excluding residents of Alaska, the D.C., Hawaii and Puerto Rico) over 21.

How old is Kendall?

Kendall Jenner celebrated her 26th birthday this year

The socialite turned into model He turned 26 years old on November 3. Also this year, Kendall Jenner congratulates Devin Booker on 25 years of life with a cute photo.

Kendall Jenner celebrates her birthday with her fans with the contest, VIRTUAL MAGIC SHOW WITH KENDALL AND FRIENDS. The video call will take place on December 14 with 10 winners chosen at random.

