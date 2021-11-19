This is how Cardi B defends ‘Linda’, Rosalía’s song with Tokischa | Telemundo

Not even being about to give birth to her second child with the rapper Offset, prevents you from talented and eccentric Cardi B raise your voice to the people who criticize ‘Linda’, the song that Rosalia is about to launch a duet with Tokischa, an emerging Dominican singer.

Just like a few days ago, Cardi B gave an ironic opinion about celebrities who do not bathe every day, this time the New Yorker of Dominican blood became serious to express her support for Rosalia, who was recently caught dating Rauw Alexander of a restaurant.

Prior to the worldwide release of ‘Linda’, a song in which Rosalía chose the rag doll Tokischa to make a featuring which will mean the global positioning of the young woman, who has also collaborated with J Balvin On ‘Perra’, Cardi B expressed her support for the Dominican reggaeton scene, whose only international figures she considers to be at the moment Natti Natasha and The boss.

After a user of social networks attacked the Spanish singer. Energetic, Cardi B answered the tweet from Mistress Tori and wrote the following, “And many of the artists in Latin America are not supporting or encouraging Dominican artists, so what is your point?”

Before the hater delete the Tweet, he replied to Cardi B, trying to disarm the argument of the famous, in this way, “Rosalía is not Latina”, and the number of people who consider that the stars of Spain are strangers to the show is still high Latino, despite the fact that the Spanish language is, to a large extent, the community’s greatest point of union.

Visibly annoyed, given the controversy that the song ‘Linda’ awakens before its premiere, Cardi B published a screenshot of this exchange of words, which was accompanied by the following message:

“Literally, I am left with the butt of a white young woman. I suppose she was not there, when I used to whip white Dominicans around here … My thing is black, white. You come for me, I go for you”, he sentenced .

In this way, Cardi B reminds the world that she is proud of her Dominican ancestry and that, despite singing in English, she does not hesitate for a second to defend Latin music in Spanish.

The controversy that ‘Linda’, Rosalía’s next single, responds to several factors, and it is that Tokischa is a composer who, despite the shortness of her career within the scene unrderground Dominican, on more than one occasion has attracted attention for its peculiar way of being and creating music.

Openly bisexual and a defender of the rights of the LGBTQ + community, Tokischa has taken ironic photographs praying kneeling before the Virgin of Guadalupe, and if something characterizes her is her raw lyrics, a fact that has caused fascination in Rosalía, with admiration between both singers mutual.

