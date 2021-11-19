They will make a documentary of what happened between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Johnny vs. Amber is produced by Discovery and is set for release later this year. It was in 2016 when after a year married, Amber Heard filed for divorce from Johnny Depp, and the case, which ended in a UK High Court verdict against Depp, monopolized all the media due to lawsuits and violence between the couple . Literally the public started a battle between those who support Depp or Heard.

So “the series provides deep insight into the epic battle that fueled #JusticeforJohnnyDepp and #IStandWithYouAmberHeard fan campaigns and the very public Supreme Court case that grabbed everyone. Optomen has done a fantastic job turning this multi-layered story into something fascinating and horrible ”, they explain about the documentary.

If you do not remember why the separation and divorce has been so controversial, here I explain how it all happened. Johnny and Amber tied the knot in 2015 on the actor’s private island in the Bahamas. But, the honeymoon did not last long since, according to various sources, they began to have problems shortly after they were married. They had an argument in which they claim that they broke bottles, windows and other items from their house. The actor allegedly broke a part of his finger during the discussion. Instead of going to the doctor, Depp dipped his finger into a can of paint and wrote “Billy Bob and Easy Heard” on a mirror, referring to the actress being unfaithful to her co-star. In May of that same year, the couple faced legal problems for violating Australia’s biosecurity codes, having entered the country without declaring that they were carrying their puppies.