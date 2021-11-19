They warn of possible money laundering in Aras

Chihuahua– There are many things that are not understandable in the management of Aras Bussines Group’s resources, so it is certain that the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) will have to make a stronger review and will directly enter into the alleged money laundering. money, said the president of the Banking Center of the State of Chihuahua (CBECh), Héctor Sada.

He pointed out that there would be a lot of people involved there because there must be accounts in the banks of people who collected money, of prestanombres, who then sent it to the Sociedad Anónima Promotora de Inversión (SAPI).

The president of the Banking Center of the State of Chihuahua pointed out that Aras Bussines “must have money, since its way of operating was very well thought out, that it was a pyramid in which those who entered paid interest, and so it was until that thundered and what he grabbed, he grabbed ”.

Héctor Sada recommended to investors that their capital and returns are owed to them, proceed to file their lawsuit and not wait for what Aras said: that the situation will be resolved in a certain time and they will be paid.

At an express question, the banker indicated that although investment promotion corporations, such as Aras Bussines Group, are not regulated by the CNBV, they can order the stoppage of activities because there are already lawsuits, notices that it is not paying its investors and its executives.

He indicated that there are dozens of lawsuits filed before the state government that Aras is not paying them capital and interest, and that Aras gave the notice to the National Banking and Securities Commission, which determined to suspend the fund-raising operations of the aforementioned company.

Regarding the effects of the alleged insolvency of Aras among investors, he indicated that in the contracts these people treat them as shareholders, so they assume both the good and bad of the operations of the corporation.

He projected that what is expected of the directors is to declare insolvent and present some properties as collateral, to be disposed of and see how much it is up to the investors.

The president of the Banking Center of the State of Chihuahua pointed out that he now depends on the intervention of the authorities to rescue the money of investors and employees.

As for the employees, it is known that they are not directly hired by Aras, but with another company and are under the figure of commission agents, he said.

Héctor Sada pointed out that in the market there are very good investment promotion companies and others that are very bad, which do not have the proper administration because they are playing with someone else’s money, legally accepting money from friends and other individuals.

The president of the CBECh stressed that great care must be taken when deciding to invest in these SAPIs.

He explained that it cannot really be said that they won because they lost the capital; maybe they came out by hand.

Will give Aras message today

The Aras company, which faces demands from its clients due to the lack of payment of revenues and delivery of capital, reported yesterday through its social networks that today at six in the afternoon it will issue an official statement presented by its director, Armando Gutiérrez.

According to the publication of the company, the transmission of the statement will be live and the main topic will be the situation of the company, without giving more details.

