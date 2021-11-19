They suggest that Napoli was too big for ‘Chucky’ Lozano

The

‘Chucky‘ Lush

is in the eye of the hurricane, again. After his statements that were interpreted as a message in which he asked to leave the NapoliNow a former player of the club assured that “it must be a lot for him”, to play with the Italians.

Hirving lozano will have a not calm return to Naples. After participating with the Mexican National Team, where he lost both matches with both USA as with

Canada

, will return to Italy with the intention of cleaning his image in front of the fans and perhaps even with some of his teammates.

Hirving Lozano reveals that he could have died on the court

They criticize the ‘Chucky’ Lozano

Franscesco Baiano, former player of Napoli, declared in an interview with Radio Marte that it is a great team and for that reason, he laughs at the statements of the ‘Chucky‘ LushIt seems that “it is a lot” for the Mexican.

“From what he’s shown so far, Napoli must be a lot for Lozano. Before making judgments, you should think about it many times“Was what the former player of the team said, harshly criticizing ‘Chucky’.

The apologies of ‘Chucky’ Lozano

After the controversy that arose from his statements, Hirving lozano He sent a message on social networks. The Mexican did not recant anything because he assured that he never said anything about wanting to leave the Napoli And it was just the way it was interpreted.

“It is not my intention to clarify or retract something that I did not say. I’m more interested in the fact that the facts speak for themselves. Today I play for Naples and while I do, which I hope will be for a long time, I will not do it simply because it is a soccer team, I will do it because Naples is the place where I live and where I am happy. It is my house and I will defend it at all costs”Was part of the message that Lozano sent on his Instagram account.

