They report a new fall in WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram

A new fall in the services of WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram both in Mexico and in some countries of the world.

According to reports, the fall began minutes before 11:00 on this Friday, when users detected flaws in the WhatsApp messaging application, however, it worsened as time passed.

So far, Facebook has not given a position on the matter about this new drop in services. On the portal site DownDetector Complaints have been reported for this new incident.

Just last October 4, the worldwide drop in the service of WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram was registered, caused by a failure in routine maintenance.

The platforms stopped working for more than six hours due to this failure that cut all connections in the backbone.

The company assured that each ‘failure’ such as the October 4 blackout is an opportunity to learn and improve and that they already carry out an extensive review process to make their systems more resistant.

The founder of Facebook, the American billionaire Mark Zuckerberg, he apologized to the users for the problems in the services.

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger are back online now. Sorry for the interruption today. I know how much you trust our services to stay connected with the people who matter, “said Zuckerberg in a brief message posted on his popular social network.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital