They hold a traditional medicine meeting

Traditional doctors participated in the first meeting on the subject held in Huazalingo, where they showed the knowledge transmitted from generation to generation to cure diseases through herbalism and other techniques.

The municipal secretary general, Homero Sánchez Coronel, gave 10 recognitions to traditional doctors and described as “vitally important” to preserve the culture of the region.

The call for the event was published by the Directorate of Culture and Indigenous Affairs, while the activities were carried out in the Michapa temazcal, located in the San Juan community, where bonesetters, midwives, herbalists and healers gathered.

Sánchez Coronel asserted that those who carry out these trades know nature, in addition to the fact that their work is necessary in remote areas, where people who suffer from an emergency do not have medicines or doctors nearby.

“For example, traditional midwives help women a lot before giving birth and during childbirth,” she said.

He indicated that the city council is committed to supporting traditional medicine, as it is an activity that is part of the “cultural baggage that comes from our indigenous ancestors.”

He added that in the municipality there are many people with knowledge of herbalism, which has been transmitted from generation to generation.

Salomón Hernández I Huazalingo