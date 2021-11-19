They collect the special strength of women | Shows

The force that the music contains, represented in a diversity of voices and female figures, serves as the engine for the new Popular special, which will be broadcast on December 5, at 8:00 pm, on the main local channels, some radio stations. United States, as well as online.

Lucecita Benítez, Milly Quezada, Yolandita Monge, Nydia Caro, La India, Ana Isabelle, Melina León, Didi Romero, Villano Antillano, Son Divas, iLe, Chamir Bonano and Chabela Rodríguez lead the proposal, in which more than fifty of women in various facets, and in which songs such as Fever, Everybody’s Dancing Now, Burundanga, Many want to knock me down, Those are not from there or Cuchiflitos, Solina Solina, This is my land, This town has flavor, It heard in Borinquén / Desilusión, among others.

“You are going to see a very colorful special, with a very splendid, spectacular, glamorous staging … with the strength and joy that music has,” warned Noelia Quintero Herencia, director and main scriptwriter of Ellas, Mujeres en la Música.

This special marks the 29th anniversary of this tradition, which began in 1965 with a production in honor of the composer Rafael Hernández (1892-1965). The initiative was taken up again in 1993, on the occasion of the Banco Popular centenary, and became part of the Christmas season.

“The heart of the special continues to be highlighting Puerto Rican culture … The more television format in the style of television before, that changes,” said Quintero Heredia, explaining the adjustment of content in tune with the new ways of social communication.

For her part, María Cristina González Noguera, executive vice president of Popular’s Corporate Communications and Public Affairs group, elaborated on what she considers to be the evolution of the concept in these three decades.

“I think we are entering a phase where we want this special to be in resonance and importance with what is being experienced today,” he told THE SPOKESMAN at the same time that he pointed out the harmony with the institutional campaign, which celebrates diversity.

That bet marked in a certain way a challenge for Luis Amed Irizarry, president of Pasillo Sonoro and in charge of the musical direction.

“It was an effort of how to make things more equitable, how to work in a new way,” he acknowledged about the process in which “we broke a pattern that is not usual.”

Although there is still a long way to go, “this is a historic moment in music, where women are being given a lot of platform,” said Ana Isabelle, who gives voice to the song Ella.

In her opinion, the project is a recognition of past, current and future women. “Thanks to those pioneers it is that we, that Didi (Romero) and I are here, to continue making our way in music. For me it is a responsibility, ”added the actress, who will hit the big screen on December 10, with the adaptation of the classic West Side Story, made by Steven Spielberg.

For Romero, who sings Ya me tired, this marks his second time in the special. “I can’t even believe it,” said the 22-year-old interpreter.

As part of the production of Cinetrix, of Euskadys Burgos, as well as of the producer Lauri Vega, the story of Ella is presented, personified by Isel Rodríguez, a woman who has lost her inspiration and recovers it through stories and musical encounters. The filming, carried out for 11 days in locations in San Juan and Vega Baja, is also an educational work, which makes visible the role of women in various places of local events.

The special has a cd and a dvd, which in addition to the music, will include interviews with artists about their experience in this industry.

Part of the proceeds from Ellas, Mujeres en la Música, will benefit musical programs for children and young people of the Banco Popular Foundation. After the telecast, the special will be available for 24 hours at popular.com/ellas.