These are the nominees in The Game Awards 2021

Despite many things, video games had an excellent year. In 2021, several companies released titles that blew our minds and that made us spend hours and hours of healthy fun with our consoles, so much so that we could put together a list of our favorite games and even reward them. However, just as there are the Oscars and Grammys to recognize the best of film and music, we also have The Game Awards, a very important event for the industry.
For several years now, this organization awards the best games that were released throughout the year. And not only do they give recognition to the title most raffled or that most impacted both the general public or experts on the subject, as in any other award ceremony, there are tons of categories to specifically award certain video games, either for being the mere mere of a genre or for the technical work that was behind its development. Nobody leaves empty handed.
We already have the nominees in The Game Awards 2021
After much waiting and as is already a tradition, on November 16 the executive producer of The Game Awards, Geoff Keighley announced with great fanfare the nominees of this 2021 and hold on because this time the fight for the best video game of the year is quite close. There for them to give themselves a burn, in the main category we have Resident Evil Village, Metroid Dread, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Deathloop, Psychonauts 2 and It Takes Two… Who do you think will win?
Unlike last year, which due to the situation with the pandemic, they had to organize a virtual gala where The Last of Us II made history by receiving the highest number of awards in the history of this ceremony, now they will present a live event again the next December 9 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. But while that day arrives and so that they can build their pool, here we leave you the complete list of nominees for this 2021.
Best game of the year
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Best Game Direction
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Best narrative
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
Best Art Direction
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Artful Escape
Best Independent Game
- 12 minutes
- Death’s door
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
Best Mobile Game
- Fantasian
- Genshin Impact
- League of Legends
- MARVEL Future Revolution
- Pokemon Unite
Best Virtual Reality Game
- Hitman iii
- I Expect You to Die 2
- Lone Echo II
- Resident Evil 4
- Sniper Elite VR
Best Action Game
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry II
- Deathloop
- Far Cry 6
- Returnal
Best Adventure Game
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Metroid Dread
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Psychonauts 2
Best role-playing game
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Monster hunter rise
- Scarlet nexus
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise
Best Fighting Game
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
- Guilty Gear -Strive-
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
Best Family Game
- It Takes Two
- Mario Party Superstars
- New Pokémon Snap
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- WarioWare: Get It Together!
Best Sports or Racing Game
- F1 2021
- Fifa 22
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Forza Horizon 5
- Riders republic
Best Multiplayer Game
- Back 4 Blood
- It Takes Two
- Knockout City
- Monster hunter rise
- New World
- Valheim