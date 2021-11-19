These are the nominees in The Game Awards 2021

Despite many things, video games had an excellent year. In 2021, several companies released titles that blew our minds and that made us spend hours and hours of healthy fun with our consoles, so much so that we could put together a list of our favorite games and even reward them. However, just as there are the Oscars and Grammys to recognize the best of film and music, we also have The Game Awards, a very important event for the industry.

For several years now, this organization awards the best games that were released throughout the year. And not only do they give recognition to the title most raffled or that most impacted both the general public or experts on the subject, as in any other award ceremony, there are tons of categories to specifically award certain video games, either for being the mere mere of a genre or for the technical work that was behind its development. Nobody leaves empty handed.

We already have the nominees in The Game Awards 2021

After much waiting and as is already a tradition, on November 16 the executive producer of The Game Awards, Geoff Keighley announced with great fanfare the nominees of this 2021 and hold on because this time the fight for the best video game of the year is quite close. There for them to give themselves a burn, in the main category we have Resident Evil Village, Metroid Dread, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Deathloop, Psychonauts 2 and It Takes Two… Who do you think will win?

Unlike last year, which due to the situation with the pandemic, they had to organize a virtual gala where The Last of Us II made history by receiving the highest number of awards in the history of this ceremony, now they will present a live event again the next December 9 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. But while that day arrives and so that they can build their pool, here we leave you the complete list of nominees for this 2021.

Best game of the year

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Best Game Direction

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Best narrative

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Best Art Direction

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Artful Escape

Best Independent Game

12 minutes

Death’s door

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Best Mobile Game

Fantasian

Genshin Impact

League of Legends

MARVEL Future Revolution

Pokemon Unite

Best Virtual Reality Game

Hitman iii

I Expect You to Die 2

Lone Echo II

Resident Evil 4

Sniper Elite VR

Best Action Game

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry II

Deathloop

Far Cry 6

Returnal

Best Adventure Game

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Psychonauts 2

Best role-playing game

Cyberpunk 2077

Monster hunter rise

Scarlet nexus

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise

Best Fighting Game

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

Guilty Gear -Strive-

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best Family Game

It Takes Two

Mario Party Superstars

New Pokémon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

WarioWare: Get It Together!

Best Sports or Racing Game

F1 2021

Fifa 22

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Forza Horizon 5

Riders republic

Best Multiplayer Game