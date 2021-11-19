These are the most used (and insecure) passwords in Mexico and the world in 2021

Until now, “123456” continues to be the most used password not only in Mexico, but also in the rest of the world. A new report from NordPass reveals the list of the 200 most common keys in the last year.

Your report, which uses a database of 4 TB of weight, was created in collaboration with independent researchers specialized in cybersecurity incidents, which allows do an analysis in 50 different countries, also segmenting by gender, the time it takes to decipher it and the number of times it is used.

For Mexico, these are the 10 most popular passwords, as well as the times it takes to decipher and the number of times it was found in the sample.

Password Weather Count 123456 <1 second 375,650 123456789 <1 second 51,359 12345 <1 second 161,265 Mexico <1 second 73,779 12345678 <1 second 51,359 1234567 <1 second 39,008 1234567890 <1 second 34,767 hello Three hours 28,711 America 2 minutes 27,980 1234 <1 second 26,195

In these keys it stands out that number 1, “123456” is used 375,650 timeswhile the word “hello” has a time to be decryption up to 3 hours.

Other passwords that they are not within the top 10 in our country, they are: “password” at 11 with 23,321 uses, “chivas” at 15 with 17,437 uses, “pokemon” at 30 with 11,554 uses, “naruto “at 36 with 10,611, “password” in 39 with 10,060, “cruzazul” in 44 with 9,245, “superman” in 63 with 7,669 and even “minecraft” in 97 with 5,968 uses.





On the other hand, the key that takes the longest to decipher is “justibieber” that reaches 3 years, is in position 191, and it was found in the database on 2,841 occasions. Then there are “juancarlos”, which takes 12 days to be deciphered and is used 4,662 times, ranking 147 and “Mauritius “, which is in the 99th place, it takes six days to be deciphered, being used 5,913 times.

Passwords for sports and even musical groups

NordPass also shared additional information about these passwords, such as that a large number of people use their own name as a code, the soccer team “Liverpool” is in position 121 worldwide with 934,857 uses, and that is quite frequent to find high-sounding words to protect accounts, being used more by men than women.





The study also found that in the United States 222,287 times “iloveyou“in the form of a password by women than by men (96,785 times). and that two musical groups are quite close in their use: on the one hand,”Metallica “was worn by men 88,543 times against 75,204 by” Slipknot “.

Recommendations to make good keys

In its report the company also mentions that a complex password must be at least 12 characters long, in addition to a combination of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers and symbols, although the easiest thing is to use a generator to create them. They also point out that passwords should not be reused across multiple accounts, because if this is compromised, the others will be too.

Finally they emphasize that passwords must be changed every 90 days to keep the accounts safe, in addition to the fact that it is necessary to check the status of the keys, identifying those that are old, reused or unsafe.