These are the favorite supermarkets of Mexicans and the price is not the reason

Despite what one might believe, the price of the products is not the most important thing for Mexicans when going to a supermarket, since the variety and selection is the fundamental pillar; thus, the preferred chain of Mexicans is Walmart, but the most visited is Oxxo.

According to Andrew Blackmore, general director of Dunnhumby in the country, the Mexican market is changing, It is much more similar to that of countries where more elements such as variety and experience are valued than the price.

However, he considered that there are significant challenges to winning the loyalty of consumers and Mexicans do not show themselves as a country that “marries” a brand.

And it is that the Dunnhumby Retailers Preference Index indicates that consumers in the country go to storess looking for more value for their purchases, hoping to find everything they are looking for in a single store, without paying too much attention to prices.

“This may be a consequence of the Covid, when they wanted to make fewer trips away from home and, therefore, they expected to buy everything in a single trip at the nearest store. In turn, this has encouraged more Mexicans to buy in local stores and producers, ”he says.

In general terms, Walmart it is the best evaluated chain; followed by Bodega Aurrera second and later listed Chedraui, HEB, To the supermarket, Law, Soriana, Oxxo and Smart, according to the study of the consultant.

The firm points out that although Walmart occupies the number 1 position in the general table, it did not obtain the same place in any of the studied pillars; while, Oxxo scored below average for most.

However, Femsa’s convenience chain is among the stores that show the greatest potential for growth and it is one of the three where practically all the clients interviewed have bought.

In this sense, 93% of consumers claim to have bought something in Oxxo in the last month, 87% in Walmart, 83% in Bodega Aurrera, 76% in Chedraui, 75% in Soriana, 73% in HEB, 66% in Smart, 63% in Rappi, 62% in La Comer and 61% in Alsuper.

Other fundamental aspects for people are the experience in store and convenience, that is, the cleanliness and general appearance of the store, ease of access, pleasant atmosphere, measures against Covid, attention of the staff and arrangement of the products.

Up to the third pillar is the issue of prices and is defined by the retailers They offer good prices for their private label items, that are fair prices for their fresh and natural products, and that they offer low prices every day, even if they do not use the applications or special offers.

“Mexican customers want to trust that stores are providing fair prices for their own brands, which probably explains the increase in these, as well as in discount brands,” he says.

In addition, there is the quality and freshness of the products, look and feel of high quality, availability of organic and natural products; followed by personalized discounts and benefits, in addition to product stock and available inventory.

