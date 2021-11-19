These are the best biopics about personalities in the film industry – Spoiler Time

The biopics about singers, activists, politicians and historical figures are not the only ones that abound in Hollywood. The industry has also taken the time to look back at the people, both actors and directors, who have brought it to life. That’s why we want to share with you the 9 best biopics about personalities from the film industry. Have you seen them all?

1 Ed Wood (1994)

This movie comes from the much loved duo of Tim Burton and Jhonny Deep, who bring to life the story of Ed wood, who is considered the worst director of all time. The film follows the director as he “puts in all his effort to carry out his dreams despite his lack of talent”.

https://youtu.be/CawVaHxWvnA

2 Chaplin (1992)

Directed by Directed by Richard Attenborough and starring Robert Downey Jr., This film tells “the controversial and difficult life of the master of comedy Charlie chaplin”. This tape earned him a BAFTA to Downey jr. by best Actor as well as a nomination for Oscar and to Golden Globe by the same category.

https://youtu.be/8UAy9ynS-l4

3 The Aviator (2004)

Directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, The Aviator bill “The first years of the career” of Howard hughes, who was an aviator and film directorwho made the movies The Racket (1928), Brothers in arms (1930) and The Outlaw (1943).

https://youtu.be/Zek3mNKDSjc

4 The Disaster Artist (2017)

The film is based on the novel of the same name by Greg Sestero and Tom bissell and follow the unique friendship of Sestero and Tommy wiseau as well as the recording of The Room, which is considered one of the worst movies in history. The cast is headed by James franco, who also serves as director, Dave Franco, Alison Brie, Ari Graynor, Josh Hutcherson, Jacki Weaver and Seth Rogen.

https://youtu.be/cMKX2tE5Luk

5 Mank (2020)

Mank it is “A visit to Hollywood from the thirties from the cynical and acid gaze of the legendary screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz while writing against the clock Citizen Kane”. The movie stars Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried and Charles Dance. In addition, it has the address of David Fincher.

https://youtu.be/BFaZKZFd_vY

6 James Dean (2001)

This is a TV movie with James franco in the title role. This biopic tells the life of the actor who died very young, at the age of 24, and that with only three films, East from Eden, Rebel without a cause and Giant, became an icon of Hollywood.

https://youtu.be/ZPKq9q2Cq8E

7 RKO 281 (1999)

Starring Liev Schreiber, James Cromwell, Melanie Griffith, John Malkovich, Roy Scheider and Liam Cunningham, RKO 281 shows “the problematic production behind” the work of Orson Welles.

https://youtu.be/wF-DDka0cT4

8 Introducing Dorothy Dandridge (1999)

This film follows the rise of Dorothy Dandridge, interpreted by Halle berry, “Towards fame and fortune as a dancer, singer and actress.” She was the first African American actress to be nominated for the Oscar in the category of Best actress. The film is based on the biography Dorothy Dandridge by Earl mills and premiered in HBO. Berry he won Emmy to Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for this role.

https://youtu.be/7eOg8o6M-58

9 My Week With Marilyn (2011)

Starring Michelle Williams, the film follows “a production assistant who introduces him to Marilyn monroe the joys of British life while filming The Prince and the Showgirl”. The cast also includes Kenneth Branagh, Eddie Redmayne, Dominic Cooper, Julia Ormond, Emma Watson and Judi Dench.