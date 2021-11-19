These 25 Xiaomi phones will update to MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition very soon

Xiaomi prepares the third batch plan of MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition releases, very soon available for another 25 smartphones from both Xiaomi and Redmi.

Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi Technology Co., said that his new firmware MIUI 13 It should be ready before the end of this year 2021 to accompany the presentation of the new Xiaomi 12, and we even already know the first Xiaomi phones that will receive the new firmware package from the Chinese giant, already with Android 12 as the protagonist base.

Be that as it may, the latest known stable version of MIUI it is for now this 12.5 Enhanced Edition that continues with its staggered distribution by (almost) all of Xiaomi’s prolific catalog, including also the devices of its Redmi and POCO sub-brands, which actually account for 75% of the Haidian giant’s sales.

This time it seems that we have good news for many of you, because here you have the one who will be the third batch of devices that will receive MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition in the coming days and weeks, made up of an extensive list of 25 Xiaomi and Redmi models which has been made public in China in recent hours.

With MIUI 13 at the gates, surely there are not many more opportunities to receive MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition … Are you among the lucky ones?

These are the Xiaomi phones that will receive the improved version of MIUI 12.5

Unfortunately it is not a roadmap official and dates are not revealed, although yes, it seems that it is information 100% reliable as it has been confirmed by an executive of Xiaomi itself to local media, revealing this list of smartphones and tablets graced with a Christmas gift in the form of update:

Xiaomi CIVI

Xiaomi Pad 5

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G

Mi 11 Youth Edition

Wed 9

Mi 9 Pro

We 9 SE

My CC9

My CC9 Pro

My CC9 Meitu Customized Edition

Redmi 9

Redmi 10X 4G

Redmi 10X 5G

Redmi 10X Pro 5G

Redmi Note 11 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi K40 Gaming Edition

Redmi K30 Ultra

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K30i 5G

Redmi K30

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20

According to the sources of the information, still Update package distribution has not started for these devices not even in China, although they take the opportunity to confirm that they will start imminently and should reach all these terminals as early as 2021, some in November and the others throughout the next month of December.

As you will expect, this update will premiere among users in China, spreading a little later in global markets, which may have to wait for the first weeks of 2022.

There will not be many more terminals included in the updates of a MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition that already has an expiration date, so if your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO is not on the lists of the three batches already published, maybe there is not much more hope… We will have to wait for confirmations!

What Xiaomi to buy in 2021? Buying guide with the latest models

