the world’s first 4nm chipset is from MediaTek, to compete with Qualcomm’s most powerful in the premium range

MediaTek was ahead of all other chipset manufacturers and has introduced the Dimensity 9000, the world’s first 4nm chipset, and his new piece flagship to compete in the premium segment.

The Dimensity 9000 is MediaTek’s most powerful chipset yet. In addition to claiming to be the first to be manufactured in the 4nm process, it also holds the title of “World’s First” in several other respects. With all this, MediaTek will look to face Qualcomm’s 800 series in the highest segment of the 2022 market.

MediaTek at the forefront of the nanometer competition

The Dimensity 9000 is manufactured by TSMC using their new 4nm process, and also uses Arm’s new v9 architecture. In this way, it is the first CPU to use Arm’s new core design: a ultra-core Cortex-X2 3.05 GHz performance, three cores Cortex-A710 at 2.85 GHz, and four cores Cortex-A510 with 1.8 GHz efficiency. For graphic performance, the new MediaTek chipset integrates a 10-core Arm Mali-G710 GPU, which will allow ray tracing on mobiles.





On the other hand, among his achievements as “first in the world”, the Dimensity 9000 boasts support for cameras up to 320 megapixels, thanks to its 18-bit Imagiq Gen 7 ISP (Image Signal Processor). This component also enables the chipset to simultaneously record HDR video on three cameras.

In addition, the Dimensity 9000 also integrates support for refresh rates of up to 180 Hz on FullHD panels and up to 144 Hz on QHD panels.

As expected, the Dimensity 9000 has support for 5G connectivity, limited to the sub-6-GHz band, but it is also the first to implement the 3GPP Release 16 specification. Another “world first” that boasts the chipset is the Bluetooth 5.3 support for smartphones.





Historically, MediaTek has always been slightly behind in chipset competition, at least in terms of power because in sales and market share 2021 has been a record year, but it seems that right now has managed to take the lead in the race for smartphone power.

Of course, it remains to be seen how long it will be able to maintain this position since everything indicates that the new Qualcomm champion will arrive at the end of this same month of November and with the same 4 nm, but from Samsung. For now, MediaTek has not only caught up with but surpassed its competition.