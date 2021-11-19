The unexpected bond between Sonsóles Ónega and Elsa Pataky

Sonsóles Ónega has become one of the fashion presenters in Mediaset. And it is that the journalist does double in Telecinco with her usual space, ‘It’s already noon,’ and ‘It’s already eight o’clock’, the new afternoon program that seeks to face the excellent audience data that ‘Pasapalabra’ harvests in Antenna 3. The daughter of Fernando Ónega manages to hook more and more viewers every day thanks to her naturalness and self-confidence in front of the cameras.

The journalist, who does not usually talk too much about her more personal life on television, has surprised the audience by revealing her unexpected link with one of the most beloved celebrities in our country: Elsa Pataky. “What our audience won’t know is that you were a classmate of Elsa Pataky. Tell about it… ”, Miguel Ángel Nicolás began by saying. “What that was in 1910! We already have a very bad age ”, Sonsóles replied with a laugh.

“I was a journalism student at the CEU faculty. She was a wonderful chick, she was already doing her first steps in ‘When we left class’. From time to time he would go to the filming ”, said the journalist. “Were you friends? Wasn’t she wanted? ”, The collaborator insisted. “She was not in my group, but she was a wonderful woman. Yes, it was dear. At that time there were no mobiles, no WhatsApp groups, or anything like that, but she was a great woman, ”Sonsóles Ónega replied before giving way to a video about the actress’s husband, Chris Hemsworth, with the first images of the documentary where the Australian puts his body to the limit.

The tender message of Sonsóles Ónega to his son

On the occasion of the celebration of World Diabetes Day, the journalist has used her social networks to send a very special message to her eldest son, Gonzalo, who suffers from type 1 diabetes and who must inject insulin daily and for life. “We will walk together hand in hand. FOREVER. Avanti, my big baby ”, wrote Sonsóles Onega along with a very special snapshot in which the feet of a mother and son appear.