The tortuous relationship between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will be turned into a documentary by Discovery +

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard They separated in 2016 and began a tough legal battle when the actress claimed that she had been mistreated by the actor. In recent months they have taken the headlines on account of the defamation lawsuit that the interpreter filed against his ex, whom he also accused of mistreatment and assault. Their complicated relationship will make the leap to the small screen, as Discovery + is preparing a documentary.

According to Deadline, Johnny vs. Amber is the title of the production. The post says the documentary will feature first Depp’s version and later will include an episode with Heard’s vision. The production will include interviews with lawyers for both parties, as well as people close to the couple, and audio recordings. Nick Hornby, Fran Baker and Matt Reid they are the executive producers.

“Through the tapes, home videos and text messages shown in court, this production gives viewers a rare and important glimpse into a marriage gone tragically wrong, and to better understand the hugely important issue of domestic violenceHornby advanced.

“The story of what happened between Johnny and Amber continues to divide fans and the general public. We set out to make a documentary that explores history from each of its perspectives, so that the viewer can go beyond the headlines, understand who they are and decide who to believe in this complex human story“added Charlotte Reid, vice president of entertainment for Discovery.

The actor is currently embroiled in an ongoing legal battle against his ex-wife, after losing a defamation lawsuit against The Sun, tabloid that branded him a “wife abuser.” In August, a judge ruled that the interpreter will be allowed a second defamation trial despite losing the first.