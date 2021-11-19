the sophisticated style of her eldest daughter Sunday

Nicole Kidman is one of the actresses most successful and glamorous of the show and its 54 years keep imposing trends.

Every look she wears becomes inspiration for all, and we love it with its beauty and class.

Their daughters, Sunday and Faith they are beautiful and they have learned much of his mother’s style, especially his eldest daughter who is already one Teen from 13 years.

There are few times that Nicole shows her daughters, but when it has, or have been captured on the streets, Sunday impresses with his sophisticated style at his young age.

Nicole Kidman’s daughter impacts with her style

Animal print dress

The eldest daughter of the famous actress with the singer Keith Urban he wasted elegance at his young age by wearing a animal print dress.

Was a model round neck, with short sleeves, and wide skirt, that he combined with some boots in tone Brown, and wore her hair braided.

Tulle dress

He also showed an outfit delicate and romantic with a beautiful pastel pink tulle dress.

Sunday wore this dress with round neckline and tulle ruffles on the skirt, which he supplemented with a coat in a lighter shade.

Leather jacket

For a walk with her mother, the young woman dazzled with a sleeveless blue dress, knee length, and loose at the skirt.

Gave it a touch casual and modern to your look with a black leather jacket, combining the style of his mother and father, and took it with some black ankle boots.

White dress

During the Golden globes this year, the celebrity appeared from his home with her family, her husband Keith, and his daughters Sunday and Faith.

Both little girls looked beautiful with white dresses, and Sunday took a simple but elegant design with thick strips, and her hair was loose.

