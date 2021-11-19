The series bring to light the ‘truth’ of drugs

Maria’s night could be any night in Madrid or Barcelona. Meet up for a few beers and call the trusted camel. She goes into the bar sink, snorts some stripes, and has sex with an acquaintance. Then she convinces her friend to go out partying and ends up alone in a despues de. But in this case it is a fictional night, to be exact of Thistle by Clàudia Costafreda and Ana Rujas. The naturalness with which consumption is shot is surprising, with visceral results, and by the lack of prejudice on the part of the camera. And, if combined with recent works like Could destroy you or Euphoria, the conclusion is clear: drugs have come out of the closet.

“Drugs are always treated as something that is remote, that is marginal, that does not coexist among us, and it is completely the opposite: they are the order of the day,” Costafreda explained to The vanguard. Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, with whom the Catalan had worked in Poison, they proposed that he meet with Rujas to see if a joint project could come out. With Rujas, who had premiered as an actress in the industry in 2008 with They speak, Kantan, they lie, wrote a story about a woman struggling to keep a steady job after a failed acting and modeling career, and who must deal with a traumatic event after partying. Rujas herself would play the character.

Drugs are always treated as something that is remote, that is marginal, that does not coexist with us, and it is totally the opposite







Clàudia Costafreda









Drugs are not there only to decorate the path to Maria’s perdition: they are also consumed by other secondary people from more functional lives, who occasionally want to have a few rays after dinner or to go out to party. Among them are Clara Sans as the roommate who is dedicated to advertising, Ana Telenti as the friend who works as a receptionist in a beauty clinic or Joan Solé as a director. Even the profile of the camels is striking: they are a talkative mother and her son, played by Yolanda Ramos and Aitor González.

“María uses a lot of drugs, yes, but partly because of her vital moment. We did not want to make a judgment about the consumption. It is evident that taking drugs is wrong but we do not judge the characters for it. The series does not go here but by the portrait path. And it is not the end of the world if you take drugs from time to time “, says a Costafreda who assumes that Thistle represents a world that has seen: “We have written the series with great truth. We have told it in such a natural way that it is evident that we know that reality, although I would not say that our nights are like that. It is something that we live closely.”

Ana Rujas and Clàudia Costafreda began their collaboration through Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo, authors of ‘Paquita Salas’ or ‘Veneno’. Atresplayer Premium

It is impossible not to make a parallel with Could destroy you, the comedy-drama and author of Michaela Coel, which won the Emmy for best screenplay in September. There Coel also explored how a woman coped (or sank) from trauma. Coel could be seen taking pills, shots, and being raped in the sinks of a bar, an experience that the creator had lived in her flesh while writing her previous series, Chewing Gum. That level of consumption, present before and after the attack, did not dictate the viewpoint that the camera had of its subject: it was a behavior and one more characteristic of the character, and it was tried to reflect with verisimilitude, with sweat, with the eyes, with camera movements.

On Thistle, broadcast on Atresplayer Premium, also took into account the properties of each substance. “When one takes drugs, it is very noticeable physically and mentally. You are in another state that is not the usual one. So it was necessary to differentiate between the consumption of cocaine, the consumption of alcohol and that of ecstasy”, reflects Costafreda about his process as director. For example, cocaine leads to being more awake and talking in a “normal” way, while alcohol leads to possible dizziness and ecstasy leads to euphoria: “We worked each scene based on the substance I was taking: it was very important not to do the typical “He’s drunk, so he’s talking bad.”

Planning

In 'Cardo' they wanted to reflect the different states that cocaine, alcohol or ecstasy carry: "We work each scene according to the substance"

This realism also means that we can ask ourselves to what extent the normalization of drugs on television is positive or not. For Javier Giner, author of the book Me, addicted in which he reflects on the drinking addiction for which he entered rehab in 2009, portraits such as that of Thistle are necessary: ​​”It is a fiction very attached to reality and that finds all its nerve in the naturalness and truthfulness with which it portrays the consumption of substances (alcohol included)”.

“The viewer can perfectly understand that María has a serious problem with drugs, but the character is too entertained escaping from herself to realize: that avoidance continuous, almost desperate, it is at the center of any type of addiction “, highlights Giner, who is also a director and screenwriter although he has no relationship with this production. He is of the opinion that topics such as drug use should be shown” without judgments or convictions “and naturalizing them:” Hiding or fictionalizing them until they become unrecognizable or false does not work. I ask you a question: would we be talking about this if Thistle would have romanticized substance use? “

Michaela Coel, another reference on the naturalization of drugs in television fiction with ‘It could destroy you’. BBC





He is not without reason. From Thistle The visceral is surprising, the anxiety that the character of María transmits in the search for a line to hide her pain, the feeling of blockage since the end of a night of partying in an unexpected way. It is not the only recent story that draws your attention because of the portrait of addiction. In addition to Euphoria and Could destroy you, in which it agrees, Giner wants to add Mare of Easttown with Kate Winslet on the list (for “drug addiction and social alcoholism”) and also Open wounds by Amy Adams (“although we were on very intense dramatic paths there”), both HBO productions.

What drives him crazy is what he calls “the screenwriter trap” when it comes to talking about substance use: when it is frivolous or when it is used as a lever. It refers to the resource of putting a bottle (or a bag of cocaine) in the protagonist’s hand to indicate the descent into hell. “Or, when suddenly, addiction problems are solved in a sequence: in a conversation the character already sees the light,” he says annoyed.

‘Todo lo otro’, an example of fiction that frivolizes with drug use in its first episode. HBO Max

And it is that, as he himself states, substances are part of the daily life of society, they are not an extraordinary dramatic resource. “Any weekend night in any Spanish city is much more terrifying than anything Cardo can show. Let’s put our finger on what is important, reality, and let fiction show it and make us think about things.”

Reflection

Javier Giner asks that "we put our finger on what is important, reality, and let fiction show it and make us ask ourselves things