the rumor that highlights Richard Sánchez

Richard Sánchez took care of his physique and today he is at the disposal of Santiago Solari for the games that the Águilas del América must face for the Liguilla del Grita México A21 of the Liga MX.

Richard Sanchez It is one of the pieces that Santiago Solari managed to recover in the Eagles of America for the quarterfinals of the League of the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX. The Paraguayan decided to reject the call for the national team, to continue with the recovery of his injury at the facilities of Coapa.

That attitude, today, after everything that happened between the authorities and the technical staff of the cast cream blue with their respective peers from the Selection of Peru by Pedro Aquino, they raised the Guaraní driver who, unlike his Inca companion, will arrive in physical condition to the first two commitments of the Big party.

In this regard, El Sniper from the newspaper RECORD, revealed some details of both situations. On the one hand, he reported that Pedro Aquino He did everything possible, despite being injured, to appear with his nation’s team, just because he does not want to lose ground in front of the next Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

And on the other, the aforementioned media outlet stressed that, Richard Sanchez, with the support of the bosses of the Eagles of America, it was he himself who managed his permanence in the Mexico City to protect the area of ​​your body affected, with the leadership of the Paraguayan Soccer Association.

In short, the end result is visible to all. The Peruvian will probably miss, at least, the first meeting of the Millonets in the instance to direct elimination to be disputed between Tuesday 23 and Wednesday 24 November, and the Paraguayan, who kept his feet on the ground, may be one of the alternatives of the Indiecito for what lies ahead.