The rumor of Hugh Jackman’s cameo in Wolverine MCU resurfaces in the best possible way – EzAnime.net

The MCU multiverse is expanding with each new Phase 4 movie and show, as Marvel introduces new heroes and villains while weaving intricate storylines. The multiverse will allow Marvel to connect the MCU to Sony’s Spider-Man universe and Fox’s X-Men movies. As exciting as it is to welcome all of these superheroes to the MCU, there is a downside. Actors who became Marvel icons over the years will not be able to play together in the same sandbox. Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and the original Captain America (Chris Evans) are gone. And Hugh Jackman retired from his role as Wolverine years ago, long before Disney bought Fox. But rumors of Jackman’s Wolverine cameo won’t go away, and we may see the actor regain his adamantium powers once again in the MCU. .

Before we get into any of the new Wolverine rumors, I’ll remind you that some big spoilers can appear below. If you are worried about being surprised, avoid the possible huge spoilers below.

Don’t fall for the obvious cameo assumptions

Last week, Disney held its Disney Plus Day event at Disney Plus, and Marvel made several announcements in the process. One of them was the X-Men ’97 reboot that brings the animated series to the MCU. That’s a great way to slowly introduce mutants, although the X-Men in that series may come from a different reality.

Marvel used Wolverine to tease the animated series, but that’s not Hughman’s Wolverine. Even if the actor somehow agrees to do the voiceover for the role, that hardly counts as a cameo.

It may take years for the MCU mutants to arrive, as Marvel needs to plant the right seeds and make sure the X-Men can grow organically. The main problem is explaining where the mutants were all this time. Marvel was unable to use X-Men references in previous years as Fox owned the rights to the films. That’s why Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine was never in the cards to join the MCU’s Avengers.

Marvel’s X-Men ’97 teaser from Disney Plus Day. Image Source: Marvel Studios

The first rumors of Jackman MCU Wolverine

Fans of Marvel spoilers may recall rumors in early 2020 that Jackman Wolverine would appear in the most exciting MCU Phase 4 movie. That’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the only movie in which non-MCU characters could appear. Well, little did we know at the time how great a Spider-Man: No Way Home multiverse movie will turn out to be. Still, Doctor Strange 2 will be even bigger.

Back then, rumors had it that the sequel would be much darker than the first movie. Wolverine was just one of the rumored cameos in a movie that Scott Derrickson was supposed to direct. Marvel and the director parted ways, and Kevin Feige chose Sam Raimi as his replacement. Leaks said Doctor Strange 2 was too dark, and that Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) was the movie’s massive villain.

Rumors of Wolverine’s cameo died down and resurfaced earlier this year. Some of them said that Marvel wanted Hugh Jackman in the MCU, but not necessarily in Doctor Strange 2. Others reiterated Marvel’s desire to have Wolverine in the sequel.

Separately, the massive Multiverse of Madness leaks gave us a lot of detail about the movie. We discover the alleged plot, the real villain, and the surprise cameos.

Wanda is still the big baddie, the leaks said. And he’s supposed to fight and kill a variant of the X-Men from an alternate universe. That mutant is none other than Professor X, leading the Illuminati into a different reality.

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) holding a coffee mug that says “For Fox Sake” in the No Way Home trailer. Image source: Sony and Marvel.

The Doctor Strange 2 re-filming chasing cameos

Marvel announced another delay for many MCU movies a few weeks ago, starting with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Insanity. The sequel will be released in early May instead of late March next year. Reports that followed said the film had poor screening results. Marvel supposedly wanted to fix the story and add many more cameos that fans would love from a multiverse movie. A few days ago, we learned that the new filming of Doctor Strange 2 is so extensive that it will last until Christmas, long enough to shoot a full movie.

This brings us to the most recent Jackman-Wolverine rumor. According to GeekosityMag, the actor will appear in the sequel. The report notes that one of the factors that sealed the deal was Patrick Stewart.

Like Jackman, Stewart didn’t want to appear in the MCU after Logan. Both actors didn’t want to ruin the legacy of that movie, which is easily the highlight of Fox’s Wolverine franchise. But the multiverse allows Marvel to sidestep those continuity issues.

Professor X that will appear in Doctor Strange 2 will be a variant. With Stewart in the MCU, Hugh Jackman apparently agreed to become Wolverine again. The actor teased an MCU role earlier this year when he posted images of himself and Kevin Feige online. But he also denied reports that he will return.

If this report is accurate, we may see Wolverine in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness next year.

Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch in the latest episode of WandaVision. Image source: Marvel Studios

Hugh Jackman’s role in MCU Wolverine could be limited

That said, you should moderate your expectations. Jackman’s role may be limited in the movie. But Wolverine’s cameo would allow Marvel to recognize the legacy of the Fox universe. Parts of the multiverse have mutants that look and behave a lot like Fox’s. Marvel can then recast them all for MCU mutants.

A leak in late August told us what Marvel wanted from Wolverine in Doctor Strange 2. The plans fell through, but this is what Marvel supposedly wanted from Jackman:

I hinted last year that Logan might not be Hugh Jackman’s last performance as Wolverine. That’s because they wanted it for Doctor Strange 2 to fight Wanda (and give her ass). Apparently it didn’t end up happening.

Marvel insider Daniel Richtman said the claim was accurate at the time. Later, we learned that Wanda would “decimate” a different X-Men in the sequel, Professor X.

Rumors say that one of the things Marvel wants to correct in Doctor Strange 2 is Wanda. They want to tone it down, which could mean it will kill fewer cameos. And what better way to prove that Wanda is dangerous without turning her into a terrifying assassin than to have her face from both Wolverine and Professor X.? She could still “decimate” them without actually killing any of the mutants. This is just hopeful speculation at this point.