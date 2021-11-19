The reason Floyd Mayweather refused to fight Julio Cesar Chávez

Floyd Mayweather Jr has refused to step into the ring with the “Caesar of boxing.” (Photo: Reuters / Cuartoscuro)

The particular way of unfolding Julio Cesar Chavez out of the rings after he ended his professional career has brought him with him multiple controversies with other well-known characters from the world of boxing. The former Mexican world champion has remained in the conversation of fans thanks to his controversial statements.

In the past World Boxing Council (WBC) Convention, held in Mexico City, Chavez met with Floyd mayweather jr, with whom he had a conversation that generated excitement in the media and fans of the sport of fists. The talk headed toward a climax when the mexican decided to challenge The Money to an exhibition fight.

The Caesar of Boxing He took the opportunity to point out that he would give the American fighter “a shit.” However, days after these words, Mayweather was not carried away by the heat of the conversation and he made it clear that he would not agree to fight against Chávez.

Mayweather has been active after his retirement from professionalism. (Photo: Jasen Vinlove / REUTERS)

“I would not do it. I would not do it because that would stain both his legacy and my legacy, “said Floyd in an interview with some media.

According to Mayweather’s statements, get into the ring with the Mexican it would be a mistake under any context because this could affect the name and reputation that both legends acquired throughout their careers.

Despite ruling out the confrontation, The Money he did not remain silent and rhe sponsored the provocations of Julius Caesar, calling him a “bully”, not without first recognizing the Mexican’s place in boxing history.

Mayweather pointed out Julio César Chávez as a bully. (Photo: @floydmaywether / IG – Cuartoscuro.)

“He is a legend, guys like Julio César Chávez, Roberto Durán, Larry Holmes, those guys opened the door and paved the way for me to be where I am. “(Chávez) said he wanted an exhibition, and I told him that he could fight with one hand to do it. He was a bully, but in a joking tone, but it was just rubbish words. “, finished the American.

Mayweather has been very active since announcing his retirement from professionalism. The former boxer has continued to be related to the world of boxing and positioning itself as one of the most important media references in the industry.

Despite culminating his professional career with an exorbitant fortune derived from the economic income that he managed to accumulate over time, this was not enough and he recently put his gloves back on to face the Youtuber Logan Paul, a fight that left him a few million more in his bank account without any effort.

Everything seems to indicate that nothing will convince Floyd Mayweather to confirm an exhibition match against Chávez (Photo: Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY Sports)

“My nickname is Money for a reason. I worked very hard for years and years to get to a certain level. A level where we can start calling an entire event. I believe in working smarter, not harder. Then, If it’s an easy thing like this (the Paul fight), a legalized bank robbery, I have to do it. I have to do it” Floyd pointed out days before the exhibition fight.

According to various reports and speculations, Mayweather raised for his cause an approximate of USD 100 million in a dispute that he endured without many complications against a rival who had only physical power.

However, everything seems to indicate that nothing will convince Floyd Mayweather to confirm an exhibition match against Chávez, or at least not in the near future. A dispute between these two legends could generate a media impact never before seen and economic gains out of the ordinary.

