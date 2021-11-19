‘The power of the dog’ and 10 other western movies that will make you change your mind if you don’t like the genre – movie news

It’s a movie classic, and while many moviegoers believe it houses masterpieces, it’s an unpopular genre. Here we leave you several titles recommended by the public.

The western genre is linked to the beginnings of cinema. Edwin S. Porter and his Robbery and robbery of a train They began this cinematographic trend in 1903. More than a century has passed and the western faces on the billboard the superheroes, zombie apocalypse and animated films that sweep the public, but the important thing is that it has not disappeared. It has been standing for more than 100 years.

Proof of this is Jane Campion, who premieres The power of the dog in theaters before its arrival on Netflix on December 1. The filmmaker directs Benedict Cumberbatch in this drama based on the novel by Thomas Savage that swept the last Venice Film Festival. The story centers on two brothers, Phil and George, who live and work on a stretch of Montana. Phil is smart and brilliant, but also cruel and ruthless. George is the opposite and learns slowly but steadily. When the latter marries a young widow, Phil tries to destroy their marriage.

The power of the dog It opens in Spanish cinemas on November 19 and, almost two weeks later, on December 1, it arrives on Netflix. It is one of the outstanding westerns that are being released in recent years. One of the last was News from the big worldby Paul Greengrass, also from Netflix. Genre-loving filmmakers who dare to make a cowboy and Old West movie in 2021 know what they’re doing.

Here we collect 10 western movies that will make you change your mind if you have never been too interested in revenge stories in the Wild West.

‘Cry Macho’ (2021)

Directed by Clint Eastwood and released in September 2021, Cry Male tells the story of Mike Milo, a horse breeder and former Kentucky Derby winner who falls into alcoholism after the loss of his wife and son. She works on the ranch of a man with whom she has become very close after decades together. When his son is in trouble in Mexico, he will turn to Mike for a rescue.

The film is not one of the best in the filmography of Eastwood, who has created real gems such as Without forgiveness or Hell of cowards.

‘The good, the ugly and the bad’ (1968)

The classic among the classics could not be missing from the list: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. Directed by the legendary Sergio Leone, with a trio of aces in its cast: Clint eastwood, Eli Wallach and Lee Van Cleef. Set in the Civil War, it tells the story of three men who set out in search of $ 200,000 in gold coins. Each of the three contributes a key knowledge to get hold of the treasure.

It is an essential of cinema and it is never a bad time to revisit it.

‘The Revenant’ (2016)

The director Alejandro González Iñárritu changes the desert for snow and the forest in The reborn. In this western starring Leonardo DiCaprio, the explorer Hugh Glass travels to an unknown area of ​​the North American west. During his adventure he is attacked by a giant bear and his companions give him up for dead. Abandoned, badly injured and unarmed, Glass fights for his survival.

The film won three Oscars, one of them for DiCaprio’s brilliant work as the lead. The filmmaker Iñárritu and his director of photography Emmanuel Lubezki were also awarded.

‘The magnificent seven’ (1960 and 2016)

Another western classic is The seven magnificents. John Sturges’ version was released in 1960, inspired by The seven samurai by Akira Kurosawa when we have the information. It’s such a universal theme that it spawned a 2016 remake directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring fashion actors Chris Pratt, Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke.

The story is set in the heart of the Wild West, in a small town besieged by the constant attacks of a group of bandits. With few ways to solve it, they decide to ask for help from any man capable of protecting their neighbors. Seven mercenaries appear ready to drive out the bloodthirsty who stalks them.

‘The harder the fall will be’ (2021)

Earlier we talked about the fact that directors who dare to release a western today have their idea so clear that they always hit the spot. This is what Jeymes Samuel has achieved in The harder will be the fall, a film encompassed under the label of ‘dramatic afrowéstern’ with Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors as protagonists.

The film tells the story of the bandit Nat Love, who wants revenge on the murderer of his parents when he learns that he is about to be released from prison after serving his sentence.



‘Tombstone (The Legend of Wyatt Earp)’ (1994)

Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer, Sam Elliott and Bill Paxton, among others, star Tombstone (The Legend of Wyatt Earp) under the direction of George P. Cosmatos. The film was released in 1993 and is based – loosely – on the shooting at the OK Corral in Tombstone, Arizona.

The Earp brothers move to the town of Tombstone, where silver mines have been discovered. The event that motivates the events of the film is the shooting that takes place in a church in Mexico where a wedding is taking place. Some bandits with red sashes charge against the assistants in revenge of some comrades who have died. Wyatt Earp stands as the enemy of this group of thugs.

‘Django Unchained’ (2013)

Quentin Tarantino is a lover of the western and does not hide it. He loves spaghetti western and it shows in many of his productions. Django unchained is a good example of this. With Leonardo DicaprioWith Jamie Foxx and Christoph Waltz as protagonists, the film is the best example that the genre can be enjoyed by any viewer.

As slavery takes its first steps towards abolition, Django, a slave of the evil Calvin Candie, appears and teams up with bounty hunter King Schultz to help him find two of the region’s most wanted killers. Django has been separated from his wife Bromhilda and his only mission is to reunite with her.

‘Death had a price’ (1965)





Again, another one of those titles that any movie buff should have seen by now. Of genius Sergio leone born The dead had a price, which has the fireproof Clint eastwood as the protagonist. It is part of the Dollar Trilogy, so it cannot be seen without including it in the pack For a bunch of dollars and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.

Here we meet El Manco and Colonel Mortimer, two men who have come together to earn money by delivering the bad guys to justice. Or what is the same, they are bounty hunters. His mission is to get hold of El Indio, on whom there is a great reward.

‘Desperado’ (1995)

Westerns can take many forms and one of them is Desperateby Robert Rodriguez. Antonio Banderas plays the mythical Mariachi, who travels the country in search of revenge. It is part of a trilogy that begins with Mariachi and ends with The Mexican.

Loaded with an arsenal of firearms and eager to kill, El Mariachi makes his way killing anyone who stands in his way. He is accompanied by Carolina, a woman who runs a cafe in a town whose fate is sentenced for drugs.

‘Nobody’s Gold’ (1971)





Sam Wanamaker directed this western that is also one of the classics of the genre. Based on the 1963 novel of the same name, Nobody’s gold focuses on Catlow, an outlaw determined to steal a shipment of gold from the Mexicans valued at two million dollars. He joins some mercenaries to achieve his goal, although it will not be an easy task.

It stars Yul Brynner and has Leonard Nimoy as one of the main actors. Nimoy managed to break away from his mythical role as Spock from Star trek and he has always assured that it was a very happy experience for him.

To discover other of the best western movies, don’t miss our list.

