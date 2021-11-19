The official title of John Wick 4 is revealed thanks to gifts from Keanu Reeves. Do you like Japan?

After a few weeks of silence, John Wick 4 returns to the fray with news. Production on the film has ended, so the team members are receiving some promotional gifts. One of them, gifted by Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski (protagonist and director respectively), has been responsible for reveal the official title of the film in advance.

Heading to Japan with John Wick 4: Hagakure

Tsvetolyub Iliev, one of the John Wick 4 specialists, has published on his personal Instagram the gifts you have received for having participated in the film. Everything would be in order until we get to the last photo, where a bag with the name is shown: John Wick 4: Hagakure.

Like John Wick 3: Parabellum, John Wick 4: Hagakure bets on a name with great meaning behind it. While Parabellum is a western phrase that comes from Latin: “Si vis pacem, para bellum“(If you want peace, prepare for war) by Vegecio and commonly attributed to Julius Caesar; Hagakure is a famous book by Tsunetomo Yamamoto, What is it a practical and spiritual guide for the warrior and it was also the Ultimate Guide to Samurai During the Pacific War. Hagakure is also known as The Book of the Samurai, Analects of Nabeshima or Analects Hagakure.

Hagakure means Hidden by the leaves or Hidden blades. Why has this title been chosen? The answer in principle is obvious: much of John Wick 4 has been shot in Japan and will feature well-known Asian actors like Sanada Hiroyuki.

If there are no changes, John Wick 4: Hagakure will premiere on May 27, 2022.