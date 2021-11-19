The new trend of showering less

It seems to be the latest cry this year: some people give up the daily shower for health reasons, but also for environmental reasons. Showering seems to be something from yesterday, or rather: from the previous year. According to this thesis, those who shower less frequently or directly no longer do so, protecting the skin’s natural barrier and doing something good for the environment, as it saves water.

Apparently some of the forerunners of this trend are American stars. Now, the trend is starting to catch on in European countries like Germany since a book by American doctor and author James Hamblin was translated there, claiming to have tried this method. The book is called: “Natural washing. What keeps our skin really healthy.”

Added to this is the coronavirus crisis. In the last two years and due to numerous restrictions, many people began to bathe less. “People stopped having to fix themselves”, says analyst Yvonne Hornung of market research company Nielsen.

In homeoffice times, people he took his personal hygiene more lightly. Outings and sports were also suspended. Although the market for shampoo and shower gels recovered over time, the level remains below that prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Medical advances for health control Read more

The “non bathing” trend or “cleansing reduction” is all the rage in Hollywood. Stars like Kristen Bell, Brad Pitt and Jake Gyllenhaal claimed to have tried it. Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts and Charlize Theron said in interviews that they showered only once a week to save water.

Mila Kunis noted on a Spotify podcast, “I don’t wash my body every day.” She said she only washes her armpits, breasts, feet, and private parts. He added that showering was overrated. He said that his partner, Ashton Kutcher, follows in his footsteps. Only soaps armpits and feet.

Of course, this trend is also highly contested. Star Dwayne Johnson (“The Rock”) confessed that he likes to shower several times a day: with very cold water when he wakes up in the morning and with hot water after playing sports. Take care of the skin on your face with peels.

According to the German publishing house Kunstmann, which published Hamblin’s bestseller “Clean: The New Science of Skin” in Germany, the European country spends 15,000 million euros (17,000 million dollars) a year on products. for body care.

Actually, there is hardly any consensus about what protects the skin and what damages it. “Research in these fields is seldom independent from large cosmetic companies, “he adds.

Hamblin recently told the German daily “Süddeutsche Zeitung” magazine that the soap industry improved public health considerably. “But at some point, things got out of hand “, added.

In his opinion, it is important to wash your hands well, with which one usually touches the nose and eyes. “And also when there is no pandemic,” he said. However, consider that soap is only necessary on a few parts of the body, such as the feet and armpits.

“However, in advertisements and movies we often see people who lather their entire bodies as if they were a car in a car wash “, Hamblin indicated.

“You spend more time than necessary in the shower, you use more water than necessary, you buy products whose ingredients are transported several times around the world and then they end up in plastic bottles “, full.

Hamblin commented that whoever stops showering daily smells stronger at first and then often thinks that bathing more is the solution. However, he believes that this circle must be broken. “After a while without bathing, a new balance is created in the skin and hair,” he said.

Not smoking is more effective than all advances against cancer Read more

The German dermatologist Marion Moers-Carpi broadly agrees with this thesis. “We put too much pressure on our bodies. Many people bathe too much, for too long. and with water that is too hot, “he says.

In his opinion, spending 20 minutes in a hot shower every day is unnecessary but also not good. He stresses that people who already have skin problems, such as neurodermatitis, should be even more careful.

Moers-Carpi affirms like Hamblin that with the daily shower oils are eliminated from the skin produced by the glands to protect it. This causes the skin to become drier and more moisturizers are used to have an artificial version of these oils. He believes that one may well skip this intermediate step.

The specialist claims that she showers herself twice a week and uses little soap. Meanwhile, the concept of protective acid mantle of the skin, considered valid for a long time, is currently under discussion among dermatologists. Personally, he recommends harsh soap, that was long neglected.

Finally, the German dermatologist notes: “Ask your grandparents how often they bathed. Before, people used to bathe only once a week. And it wasn’t that they all sucked. “