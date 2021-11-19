the new poster brings us closer to Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem

On the heels of a new trailer for her upcoming Lucille Ball biopic Being the Ricardos, Amazon Prime Video has released a new poster that shows the two main stars of the film up close. We’re less than a month away from the movie’s release, and Being the Ricardos will open in select theaters on December 10 before being available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on December 21.

The new poster offers an unshakable vision of Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz, the two stars of the influential sitcom I Love Lucy. The film is said to focus heavily on the work and romantic relationship between the two, who were married in real life and on the show.

Being the Ricardos will also star JK Simmons and Nina Arianda as the series’ two co-stars, William Frawley and Vivian Vance, respectively. Additionally, Jake Lacy will play Bob Carroll Jr. and Alia Shawkat will play Madelyn Pugh, two I Love Lucy writers, while Tony Hale will play Jess Oppenheimer, a producer and lead writer on the series.

Being the Ricardos is written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. Take a look at the poster below:

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem in the movie Being the Ricardos. / Amazon Prime Video.

Being the Ricardos Official Synopsis

Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) are threatened by shocking personal accusations, political smear and cultural taboos in Academy Award-winning writer-director Aaron Sorkin's behind-the-scenes drama Being the Ricardos. A revealing look at the couple's complex romantic and professional relationship, the film takes audiences into the writers room, soundstage, and behind closed doors with Ball and Arnaz for a critical week of production on their groundbreaking sitcom, I Love Lucy.