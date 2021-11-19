The most used passwords in Mexico: “123456”, “america” and more

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 18.11.2021 14:09:00





Have you ever wondered if passwords that you use in your different accounts are they safe? According to a report by NordPass, although it seems a bit illogical, the The most used key worldwide is still “123456”.

This study, which used a database weighing 4 TB and took place in 50 countries, detailed the time it takes to crack a password, in addition to announcing the number of times it is used.

The most common passwords in Mexico

According to the same report, in Mexico, the most used key and therefore the least secure is the numbering “123456”, followed by “123456789” and “12345”, They took only a second to be deciphered and are used more than 588 thousand times.

The 10 most used passwords by Mexicans

123456 123456789 12345 Mexico 12345678 1234567 1234567890 hello America 1234

It should be noted that “password”, “pokemon”, “chivas”, “naruto”, “cruzazul”, “minecraft” and “superman” are other passwords most frequently used by Mexicans.

How to make difficult passwords?

To avoid putting any of your accounts at risk, the same company explained that for a password to be secure must be at least 12 characters long and combine uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols.

Other tips he offered are: do not use passwords on multiple accounts and change keys every 90 days in order not to put our identity or information at risk.