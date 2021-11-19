The megaproject at Estadio Azteca, on request

The Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, invited the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) to perform the opening match of the World Cup 2026 in Mexico City, since they have the services to be a host.

The foregoing during a private meeting with those responsible for the organization and selection of venues for tournaments organized by FIFA, also with members of Concacaf, Televisa, Canada Soccer, US Soccer, among others.

Sheinbaum explained that they were given a presentation of the services that the capital of the country has to be carried out the 2026 World Cup such as hotels, shops and security.

“There is no other metropolitan area in the world that has more soccer fans than thea Metropolitan Area of ​​the Valley of Mexico and promoting the City to be part of the World Cup and particularly also inviting them to be the opening match and some other activities that take place together with the World Cup, such as the fan fest and the World Congress of the FIFA ”.

With respect to Azteca Stadium Joint Project, the Head of Government He assured that it will be submitted to a public citizen consultation even if it is a private work.

He recalled that when the work plan was presented, it underwent a first review and it was later modified.

“As we have said, what is going to be done is a consultation and the modifications that the project requires. Originally, it was a larger project, a first review was done and it is a private project; and, it is not of great real estate development ”, indicated the capital’s president.

Sheinbaum He said that before saying no to the project, the company that presented it would make the necessary modifications together with the neighbors.

“It is not that there, now, large apartments are going to be built far from it, but rather, it is an improvement of the space and has some other developments such as a hotel and other issues; but the idea is that it is presented, that before saying no, it is presented and the necessary modifications are made together with the neighbors, ”he clarified.

The local representative said that it is not a concession of a public space, that it is a development that will be carried out in a private space that is part of the Aztec stadium; however, he pointed out that the needs of the residents of the area will be taken into account.