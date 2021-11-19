The makeup products Margot Robbie or Reese Witherspoon wore at the Oscars

Margot robbie She had the wisdom to present her new haircut on the red carpet at the Oscars 2021. But she also had the wisdom to know how to accompany that premiere with a successful makeup by Pati Dubroff, make up artist by Chanel. He has had the fortune to explain what was your inspiration, what did you want to achieve and what product did you rely on. Like the stylist, others have done the same and from TELVA we compile them to have at hand all the tricks of the experts on a night as mythical as the movie party.

MARGOT ROBBIE, LIGHT AND OPTIMISM

“It really wasn’t about doing anything difficult, I only thought of optimism and sunny days. And Margot is like a ray of sunshine, so I relied on that, “says Pati Dubroff, Margot’s makeup artist who relied primarily on the Chanel Essentielle palette: “It’s kind of a palette for everything, and that’s what he used on his cheeks, as a bronzer, as a furtive contour and around his eyes.”

Vanesa Kirby, a fierce power

“She is fierce, evil and a mega power, and I wanted to transmit it in the makeup “, commented his makeup artist Jo Baker in networks. Fundamentally, he transmitted it through his lips, super marked (among the most striking of the night) thanks to the Gucci ultra matte lipstick in 502 Eadie Scarlet.

Reese Whiterspoon, STIMULATING COLOR

Tracy Levy was the make up artist who brought Reese Witherspoon’s look to life: “I was inspired by the red of the dress. So exhilarating after such a difficult year. “To make the contrast even more striking between the shadows and the skin finish, the makeup artist relied on achieving luminous skin thanks to the Luminous Silk foundation mixed with Fluid Sheer (all of Giorgio Armani Beauty).

Carey Mulligan, NATURALITY ABOVE ALL

One of the no-nonsense finishing make-up is the most delicious make-up of the night. Its creator, Georgie Eisdell was based only on products from Chanel: “It all started with Essential Regenerating Mask, finished off with Baume Essential … “In between, a whole catalog of products among which stand out for the preparation of the actress’s ideal nude lips: the Conditioning Lip Balm Longwear moisturizing treatment before applying the lip balm. Rouge Allure Laque in Ultimate lipstick.

Amanda Seyfried, all red

The sensual lips that Genevieve Herr signed on Amanda’s face are named after Lancme thanks to lipstick L’Absolu Rouge Drama Ink Nuit Pourpre and the ideal setting for Lips Le Lip Liner in Rose.

Zendaya, spotless brows

Zendaya’s makeup artist Sheika Daley for Lancme, commented that: “The color of the dress was so daring that we wanted keep makeup neutral “. Hence, the safest bet was to reinforce the actress’s most characteristic feature, her eyebrows. For this I used the mixture of two shades of Powdery Pencil (Chocolate and Light Brown) and then fix it with the Sourcils Styler Brow gel.

