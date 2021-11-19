the love story of an open marriage and other controversies

Finally, the 53-year-old actor said that they have given themselves the confidence and freedom to find their own way because “marriage for us cannot be a prison.”

Will and Jada, who just turned 50 and will celebrate 24 years of marriage, have claimed that their relationship evolved and that she ‘never believed in him marriage conventional ‘, as commented Will in the aforementioned interview where he was promoting his autobiography.

But regardless of the infidelities and other crises that a marriage that has lasted for more than 24 years has had to face, the relationship of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett It is now in one of its most balanced and satisfactory stages, thanks among other things to the strong union that emerges from having had to overcome so many shared challenges.

Right in this new memoir, the Hollywood star devotes an entire chapter to talking about the intense and even torrid of his first four months of marriage.

‘We drank every day and made love every day and on multiple occasions, for four months in a row. I started to wonder if it was a competition between us. Be that as it may, I only worried about two possibilities: one, that I was going to satisfy my wife sexually, and two, that I could die trying ‘, jokes the American artist in one of the juiciest chapters of his autobiography’ Will ‘ .