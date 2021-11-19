The love story between Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes is over

(NEWS NOW) .- Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello, 24, and Canadian superstar Shawn Mendes, 23, announced this Wednesday on social networks the end of their love relationship.

“Hi guys, we have decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for each other as humans is stronger than ever”Reads the statement that both shared on their Instagram stories.

“We started our relationship as best friends and we will remain best friends. We greatly appreciate your support from the beginning and onward ”, concludes the message signed by both pop stars.

Mendes and Cabello they were the object of speculation since they launched the collaboration “Señorita” in June 2019.

Both the music video and the behind-the-scenes images gave the idea that the couple had a closer relationship.

The young singers they were seen together that summer, and a month later their relationship was confirmed.

* With information from CNN Spanish