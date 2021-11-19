The funniest memes left by the longest lunar eclipse of the century

A partial lunar eclipse dubbed the ‘blood’ moon is seen from New York City, New York, US November 19, 2021. REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz

During the early hours of this Friday, one of the most anticipated astronomical events of the year happened. It was about longest lunar eclipse of the century, since its duration total estimated in at least six hours

The astronomical event it is considered a privilege as it can only be seen live from America, the Pacific Ocean and the eastern tip of Asia. What’s more, It is expected that about three hours after its beginning, the alignment of the planets reaches its maximum point, causing the so-called “blood moon”.

(Photo: Twitter)

However, since the eclipse began, Internet users residing in Mexico did not take long to react during this phenomenon and filled social networks with memes.

For this, it should be noted that in the center of the country the show started at 00:02 in the morning, as the Moon entered the gloom thatue is the outer and lightest cone of the earth’s shadow.

“It turns out that The shadow of the Earth has two components, a component that is called the penumbra, which is the dimmest part, and another part that is darker, which is called the umbra. They are like two cones: an internal one that is the umbra, and an external one that is the penumbra “, explained Raúl Mújica, astronomer of the INAOE and the National Night of the Stars Committee, in an interview with Infobae Mexico.

(Photo: Twitter)

However, when the expected time arrived, some users complained, because in Mexico City and other entities of the republic the sky was completely cloudy, which prevented more than one from appreciating the impressive moment.

“There will be a lunar eclipse. The sky of Mexico City: I think it will get cloudy now “,” I expected to see the lunar eclipse today but in Mexico City it always gets cloudy in important events “, are some of the publications that flood Twitter.

(Photo: Twitter)

This astronomical event is one of the most captivating for fans of the night sky. In coincidence With the full moon, our satellite is so close to the Sun in the sky passing through the southern part of the Earth’s shadow starring in an almost total lunar eclipse.

This is the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years, lasting just over 6 hours, and its passage through the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow will last for approximately 3 hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds. , as reported by NASA.

(Photo: Twitter)

It is expected that at its most intense the shadow of the Earth covers 97.4% of the Moon, experts need, so it will resemble a total eclipse. In the middle of it, it will enter its maximum phase and in this instance the surface of the Moon will be dyed, for our vision, red, in what is known as the “blood Moon”, a phenomenon that it already happened in May of this year.

“When there is an event of these we must not miss it. One because we don’t need any attachments. The other is that to me in particular the total eclipses, this is going to be almost total, it is the moment that it seems to me that we can see the 3D of the moon. In other words, we can really see it as a sphere, rather than as a record, ”said Raúl Mújica.

Professional observation instruments are not required to follow the function, nor are glasses to protect the eyes. As always, it is recommended to contemplate the astronomical event from places with dark skies, away from light pollution of the big cities, and the meteorological conditions will be very important.

