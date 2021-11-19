The Final Season – Kudasai

Platforms Funimation and Crunchyroll confirmed that they will handle the distribution of the second part of the anime Shingeki no Kyojin: The Final Season (Attack on Titan) in Latin America as of January 9, 2022. «In the epic continuation of this worldwide anime phenomenon, starting with episode 76, the lines between friend and foe become even more blurred. The War for Paradis breaks out in Shiganshina and as the battle continues the true intentions of the masterminds behind the current world situation become clear …»Writes the press release of Funimation. Regarding the latter, it was not confirmed yet when the broadcast of the Spanish dubbing of the project would begin.

The first part of this final season premiered in December 2020 and featured a total of sixteen episodes, while platforms Crunchyroll and Funimation they took care of its distribution in the West, with the latter adding a Spanish dubbing. The first season premiered in April 2013, followed by a second in April 2017 and a two-part third in July 2018 and April 2019.

Production team

Yuichiro hayashi (Dorohedoro, Kakegurui) was in charge of the direction of the first part of the anime in the studios MAPPA .

(Dorohedoro, Kakegurui) was in charge of the direction of the first part of the anime in the studios . Hiroshi seko (Ajin, Vinland Saga, Mob Psycho 100) was in charge of writing and supervising the scripts for the first part.

(Ajin, Vinland Saga, Mob Psycho 100) was in charge of writing and supervising the scripts for the first part. Tomohiro Kishi (Dorohedoro, 91 Days) was in charge of the character design of the first part.

(Dorohedoro, 91 Days) was in charge of the character design of the first part. Hiroyuki sawano was in charge of the composition of the soundtrack together with Kohta yamamoto (Ao no Exorcist: Kyoto Saga), in the first part.

Shingeki no Kyojin: The Final Season Synopsis

Gabi Braun and Falco Grice have been training their entire lives to inherit one of the Seven Titans under Marley’s control and help their nation eradicate the Eldians on Paradis. However, just when all seems to be fine for the two cadets, their peace is suddenly shaken by the arrival of Eren Yeager and the remaining members of the Scout Corps. Having finally reached the Yeager family basement and learned about the dark history surrounding the Titans, the Scout Corps has finally found the answer they so desperately struggled to uncover. With the truth now in their hands, the group set out for the world beyond the walls. In this Final Season, two completely different worlds collide as each party pursues their own agenda in the long-awaited conclusion to Paradis’s fight for freedom.

Source: Press release

© 諫 山 創 ・ 講 談 社 ／ 「進 撃 の 巨人」 The Final Season 製作 委員会