The facts you did not know about the movie Pearl Harbor

Pearl harbor is one of the favorite action movies of moviegoers, as its special effects and sound got into the hearts of fans in 2001.

The film directed by Michael Bay won an Oscar Award for Best Sound Editing in 2002, placing it as one of the critics’ favorite two-thousand projects.

The film portrays the story of Rafe and Danny, two pilots who survived the bombing of Pearl harbor, childhood friends and then rivals for the love of a young girl.

And behind all the action, drama and adventure, there are also some curiosities that you should know.

You may be interested in:

What movie besides Monsters Inc. does little Boo appear in?



These are the fun facts you did not know about Pearl Harbor

Ben affleck and Josh hartnett they rejected the role at first. Famous Hollywood actors didn’t want to “be more famous”, but later they convinced themselves to be part of Pearl harbor.

Mr. Brody was considered to play Red Winkle, but dropped out after feeling it was too small a role for him. Ewen Bremner stayed with the character.

Pearl harbor earned a nomination in the Golden Globes in the Best Soundtrack category; however the award was taken by Moulin Rouge.

Pearl Harbor director Michael Bay also made his music video debut after its smashing success. The artist directed There You’ll Be by Faith Hill, song that is part of the Pearl Harbor soundtrack.

The grandfather of Ben affleck he refused to see the movie, confessing that he was not ready to relive the war in any way.

Pearl Harbor swept the honors as it earned a spot in the Guinness Book world records for being the film with the highest number of explosives used.

Titanic was of great inspiration to create Pearl Harbor, since many of the scenes were made in the Mexican studios where the film

Leonardo Dicaprio.

You may also like:

This was the appearance of Andy from Toy Story at Monsters University.

