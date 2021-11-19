The evaluation of Mexico as the venue for the 2026 World Cup is not related to homophobic cry

The problem and the penalties generated by the shout to the Mexican National Team will not be taken into account to determine the venues.

The problems and fines that have caused the homophobic scream that is heard in the stadiums of Mexico, is not related to the evaluation of venues for the 2026 World Cup, sources informed ESPN Digital.

The area of FIFA in charge of choosing the final venues for the 2026 World Cup it only evaluates the infrastructure and conditions presented by each of the candidate cities.

In the visit of FIFA Mexico is only reviewed that the CDMX is at the height of organizing an event such as the world Cup, so they do not lend themselves to speculation about the effects of the homophobic scream.

FIFA will not take into account the fines for the shout to determine the venues of the 2026 World Cup. Getty Images

The sanctions of the homophobic scream only fall on the disciplinary commission of the FIFA and they are the ones who determine the punishments for those acts.

“When there are issues like this, which happen in a stadium, it is the Disciplinary Committee, if necessary the appeals committee, that deals with those cases, as FIFA president I cannot interfere or comment on complete cases. It is intolerable to accept racist screams today on a playing field or stadiums, what an education, we want our families in the stadiums, we want girls and boys to be passionate about football, it is not acceptable, we have to work a lot in education with FIFA “, He commented Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, last October.

Currently, Mexico is in an appeal process to the punishments of FIFA, which imposed on Mexican team for the homophobic scream that was heard at the Azteca Stadium in October. To mitigate that reaction from fans, the Mexican Soccer Federation it runs aggressive campaigns to promote equality and is confident that they will reduce punishment.