The brain takes vacations: how to stimulate it in free time

The current pace of life does not usually give us time to include in our routine, exclusive moments for ourselves. Those moments of enjoyment and disconnection from obligations, of the magic circle in which we enter and the only thing that matters is feeling full and doing what we like the most.

From the area of ​​Recreational Therapy (which according to the American Therapeutic Recreation Association, is a planned and organized therapeutic recreation program designed to help people develop their social skills and learn to participate in free time activities) We always reinforce the importance of these moments, to make room for them, losing the fear of that time of not “productivity” but of well-being and pleasure.

These leisure spaces will be those where a healthy and healthy activity gives us back a moment of enjoyment. By making these types of proposals, we are not only enjoying free time, but we are also stimulating our brain.

Tips to make it easy to incorporate these moments into our routine knowing some of the functions that we can be stimulating:

